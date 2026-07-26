St. Louis CITY SC Earns Three Points over Colorado Rapids with 1-0 Win at Energizer Park

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis City SC News Release







St. Louis CITY SC defeated Colorado Rapids 1-0 at home on Saturday night, extending their unbeaten streak to eight matches across all competitions. Rapids defender Rob Holding was received a red card 12 minutes into the match, and the game remained scoreless throughout the first half. Tomáš Ostrák found the back of the net in the 87th minute scoring his first MLS goal of the season off an assist from Tomas Totland, who earned his fourth assist across all competitions. CITY SC outshot Colorado 18 to two in the match and held Colorado to zero shots in the second half.

With the win tonight, St. Louis moved into seventh place in the Western Conference with a 7-6-4 record and 25 points.

St. Louis will face Real Salt Lake for the first time this season at Energizer Park on Saturday, August 1, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.

Postgame Notes

Tomáš Ostrák scored his first goal of the MLS season and second across all competitions

Tomas Totland now has three MLS assists and four across all competitions this season

Roman Bürki earned his second clean sheet of the MLS season

July 25, 2026 - Energizer Park (St. Louis, MO)

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Tomáš Ostrák (Tomas Totland, Timo Baumgartl), 83rd minute - Tomáš Ostrák scored with a right footed shot from the left half space outside the box to the middle right zone.

Scoring Summary

STL: Tomáš Ostrák (Tomas Totland, Timo Baumgartl), 83'

Misconduct Summary

COL: Rob Holding (ejection), 12'

COL: Hamzat Ojedrian (caution), 25'

STL: Chris Durkin (caution), 45'+3

COL: Josh Atencio (caution), 68'

COL: Kosi Thompson (caution), 90'+6

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Jaziel Orozco (Lukas MacNaughton, 86'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Tomas Totland, M Conrad Wallem, M Daniel Edelman, M Chris Durkin (Tomáš Ostrák, 76'); F Sangbin Jeong (Eduard Löwen, 58'), F Marcel Hartel (Miguel Perez, 86'), F Simon Becher (Palmer Ault, 76')

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Fallou Fall, M Rafael Santos, F Mykhi Joyner

TOTAL SHOTS: 18; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 22; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 0

COL: GK Nico Hansen; D Reggie Cannon (Noah Cobb, 46'), D Loic Williams ©, D Rob Holding, D Lucas Herrington; M Hamzat Ojediran (Kosi Thompson, 55'), M Paxten Aaronson, M Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick, 69'); F Darren Yapi (Georgi Minoungou, 46'), F Dante Sealy (Miguel Navarro, 17'), F Rafael Navarro

Substitutes not used: GK Adam Beaudry, D Keegan Rosenberry, F Alex Harris, F Donavan Phillp

TOTAL SHOTS: 2; SHOTS ON GOAL: 0; FOULS: 9; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 1; SAVES: 2

Referee: Nabil Bensalah

Assistant Referees: Adam Garner, Diego Blas, Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Ismir Pekmic

AVAR: John Krill

Venue: Energizer Park

Weather: Sunny, 88 degrees







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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