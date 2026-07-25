MLS Announces Additions to Roster for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game Presented by Chime

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - Major League Soccer announced today that Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas, Houston Dynamo FC forward Guilherme and Chicago Fire FC forward Philip Zinckernagel have been added to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster as replacements for unavailable players. Bright, Cubas, Guilherme and Zinckernagel will replace Hugo Cuypers, Rodrigo De Paul, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Lionel Messi.

Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player's exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline. Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

Bright has appeared in 13 matches with 12 starts for Inter Miami CF, logging 1,052 minutes and two assists from a central midfield position. In Bright's 12 starts, Inter Miami has recorded a 9-2-1 record with a plus-10 goal differential. The Milan, Italy, native is currently in his third season with Inter Miami CF after being selected No. 15 overall in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft. Bright has been a key figure of Inter Miami squads that won the 2025 MLS Cup presented by Audi and the 2024 Supporters' Shield. This is Bright's first MLS All-Star selection.

Cubas has started 11 of the 12 regular-season matches he has appeared in for Vancouver Whitecaps FC in 2026, registering three assists in 949 minutes, helping a Whitecaps team that currently sits atop the Western Conference standings. The central midfielder starred for his native Paraguay in the FIFA World Cup 2026, playing every minute in La Albirroja's run to the Round of 16, and recording the most defensive contributions among all midfielders in the tournament. This will be Cubas' first MLS All-Star selection after having registered more than 100 regular-season appearances in six seasons with Vancouver.

Guilherme is enjoying an impressive first season with Houston Dynamo FC, registering eight goals and five assists across 15 regular-season appearances. His 13 goal contributions are the most by any first-year player in MLS this season. The attacker has been the offensive catalyst for Houston, scoring or assisting on 65% of the club's regular-season goals in 2026. Prior to joining MLS, Guilherme most recently played for Brazilian giants Santos FC, captaining the club and scoring 14 goals in 2025.

Zinckernagel has been an offensive force since joining Chicago Fire FC, registering five goals and seven assists in 15 starts in 2026 after recording 30 goal contributions in 2025. The Danish Designated Player joined Chicago with 83 goals and 80 assists in 403 professional appearances across Europe, playing for teams in Denmark, Norway, England, Belgium and Greece. Zinckernagel will be making his second MLS All-Star appearance after being selected to the game last season.

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC)

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)DEFENDERS (9)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)MIDFIELDERS (10)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC)

Yannick Bright (Inter Miami CF)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC)FORWARDS (7)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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