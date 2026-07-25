Philip Zinckernagel Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Fire FC and Major League Soccer today announced that Philip Zinckernagel has been added to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime. The Danish forward joins the All-Star roster for the second straight year, after recording an assist in the 2025 MLS All-Star Game.

Zinckernagel, along with Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright, Vancouver Whitecaps FC midfielder Andrés Cubas and Houston Dynamo FC forward Guilherme have been added to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster as replacements for unavailable players. Bright, Cubas, Guilherme and Zinckernagel will replace Hugo Cuypers, Rodrigo De Paul, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Lionel Messi.

Prior to the start of the 2026 season, Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Association agreed that upon a player's exit from the World Cup competition, clubs would have individual conversations with each player to determine the appropriate rest and return to training and competition timeline. Consistent with that agreement, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi will be excused from participating in the 2026 MLS All-Star Game.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime in Charlotte, N.C., will see the MLS All-Stars take on a team of All-Stars from Mexico's top soccer league, LIGA MX, on Wednesday, July 29 (8 p.m. ET) at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium.

Zinckernagel has been an offensive force since joining Chicago Fire FC, registering five goals and seven assists in 15 starts in 2026 after recording 30 goal contributions in 2025. The crafty Dane is currently second on the team in minutes played in 2026 with 1,205, behind only goalkeeper Chris Brady. He joined Chicago with 83 goals and 80 assists in 403 professional appearances across Europe, playing for teams in Denmark, Norway, England, Belgium and Greece.

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Maxime Crépeau (Orlando City SC)

Matt Freese (New York City FC)

Brian Schwake (Nashville SC)

DEFENDERS (9)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

Lucas Herrington (Colorado Rapids)

Richie Laryea (Toronto FC)

Anthony Markanich (Minnesota United FC)

Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)

Daniel Munie (San Jose Earthquakes)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC)

Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)

Tim Ream (Charlotte FC)

MIDFIELDERS (10)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Pep Biel (Charlotte FC)

Yannick Bright (Inter Miami CF)

Andrés Cubas (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Evander (FC Cincinnati)

Carles Gil (New England Revolution)

Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake)

Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

Thomas Müller (Vancouver Whitecaps FC)

Ashley Westwood (Charlotte FC)

FORWARDS (7)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC)

Guilherme (Houston Dynamo FC)

Julian Hall (Red Bull New York)

Son Heung-Min (LAFC)

Petar Musa (FC Dallas)

Sam Surridge (Nashville SC)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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