10-Man Rapids Drop 0-1 Road Result with St. Louis CITY SC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Colorado Rapids News Release







Defender Loïc Williams wore the captain's armband for the first time in his career with Colorado.

Defender Lucas Herrington returned to the Starting XI for the first time since his World Cup journey with the Australian national team, playing all 90 minutes at Energizer Park.

Defender Rob Holding was shown a red card in the 12th minute to bring the Rapids down to 10 men for the majority of the match. Holding will be suspended for Colorado's home match against Austin FC next Saturday, August 1.

Scoring Summary

STL - 1 (Ostrak 83')

COL - 0

Lineups

Starting XI

Nico Hansen, Reggie Cannon (Noah Cobb 46'), Loïc Williams (C), Rob Holding, Lucas Herrington, Hamzat Ojediran (Kosi Thompson 56'), Josh Atencio (Wayne Frederick 68'), Paxten Aaronson, Dante Sealy (Miguel Navarro 17'), Rafael Navarro, Darren Yapi (Georgi Minoungou 46')

Substitutes

Adam Beaudry, Keegan Rosenberry, Alex Harris, Donavan Phillip

Disciplinary Summary

12' - Rob Holding (Red card)

25' - Hamzat Ojediran (Yellow card)

68' - Josh Atencio (Yellow card)

90+5' - Kosi Thompson (Yellow card)

Up Next

The Rapids face Austin FC at home on Saturday, August 1 for Celebrate Colorado Night at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM MT with coverage available on Apple TV, Altitude Sports Radio, Tico Sports Spanish Radio, ColoradoRapids.com, and the Colorado Rapids app.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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