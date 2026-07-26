San Diego FC Returns Home Saturday to Host FC Dallas

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego FC (SDFC) returns to Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 25, to host FC Dallas in a Western Conference matchup. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. PT, with live coverage available on Apple TV and FS1, along with an English radio broadcast on San Diego Sports 760 AM.

Tickets for Saturday's match are available at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets. The first 25,000 fans in attendance will receive a commemorative SDFC bucket hat, courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

Back at Snapdragon

SDFC (4-7-5, 17 points) returns home after opening the second half of the MLS season with a narrow 1-0 road loss to the Colorado Rapids on Wednesday night. Despite the result, San Diego welcomed defender Ian Murphy for his Club debut after joining during the summer transfer window, while goalkeeper CJ Dos Santos made his second consecutive start following his return from injury.

Saturday's contest marks SDFC's 51st MLS Regular Season match in Club history. San Diego enters the weekend looking to snap a three-match winless streak and earn its first victory since May as it begins a pivotal stretch in the Western Conference playoff race.

Opposition Watch

FC Dallas (7-4-5, 26 points) arrives in San Diego sitting above the Western Conference playoff line after earning a 2-2 road draw against the Portland Timbers on Wednesday night.

Dallas has collected points in four of its last five MLS matches and features one of the conference's most balanced attacks, making Saturday's contest an important test for an SDFC side looking to build momentum at home.

New Faces Arrive in San Diego

SDFC continued to strengthen its roster this week with the additions of Tunisian international winger Elias Achouri, Icelandic defender Dagur Dan Thórhallsson and Danish goalkeeper Marcus Alstrup.

Achouri joins San Diego as the third Designated Player in Club history after spending the past three seasons with FC Copenhagen, where he helped the Danish side capture the 2024-25 Danish Superliga and Danish Cup titles. The 27-year-old winger also represented Tunisia at the FIFA World Cup 2026©, starting all three Group F matches and bringing 33 senior international caps to San Diego. Achouri will be introduced to fans at Snapdragon Stadium prior to Saturday's kickoff.

Thórhallsson arrives with significant MLS experience after making more than 100 appearances across all competitions with Orlando City SC and CF Montréal. The versatile 26-year-old Iceland international has earned 11 senior caps for his country and adds experience and versatility to San Diego's backline.

Alstrup rounds out the Club's trio of signings after arriving from Austin FC II, where he made 28 appearances across two MLS NEXT Pro seasons. The 23-year-old goalkeeper developed through the Danish club system and has represented Denmark at the U-15 through U-18 levels, adding depth to San Diego's goalkeeping unit.

Dreyer Continues to Lead the Attack

Fresh off his selection to the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, Anders Dreyer continues to be one of Major League Soccer's most productive attacking players.

The Danish winger leads MLS with nine assists and ranks among the league leaders in key passes while adding six goals this season. Since joining SDFC ahead of the Club's inaugural campaign, Dreyer has totaled 62 goal contributions (30 goals, 32 assists) in 60 MLS regular-season appearances.

Following Saturday's match, Dreyer will travel to Charlotte to represent San Diego FC in next week's MLS All-Star Game against the LIGA MX All-Stars.

Looking Ahead

Following Saturday's match, SDFC will shift its focus to Leagues Cup play before returning to MLS action in August as the Club continues its push toward the postseason.

Fans attending Saturday's match are encouraged to arrive early to receive the commemorative SDFC bucket hat giveaway, available to the first 25,000 fans courtesy of Alaska Airlines.

Featured Content: Home: The Story of Manu Duah

As SDFC returns to MLS action, fans can also get to know one of the Club's rising young stars through Home: The Story of Manu Duah, a new documentary and feature story highlighting the defender's journey from Kumasi, Ghana, to becoming the first overall pick in the MLS SuperDraft and a key contributor for San Diego FC. The piece offers an intimate look at Duah's upbringing, his family's sacrifices, and the path that led him to San Diego. Fans can watch the documentary and read the accompanying feature at SanDiegoFC.com.

Matchday Enhancements Coming to Snapdragon Stadium

As SDFC prepares to return home following Wednesday's road match, the Club recently announced a series of new matchday enhancements designed to make the fan experience at Snapdragon Stadium even better for the remainder of the 2026 MLS season. Inspired by supporter feedback, the enhancements include new ticket options, expanded family experiences, enhanced Season Ticket Member benefits, fan-friendly food and beverage offerings, and new Theme & Heritage Nights celebrating San Diego's diverse communities. Fans can learn more by visiting SanDiegoFC.com/PlanYourMatch.

Getting to the Match

Pre-purchase parking HERE in advance to ensure a smooth arrival experience.

Use public transit: The MTS Trolley Green Line provides direct access to Snapdragon Stadium.

Rideshare: Drop-off and pick-up zones are located near the venue.

Review Matchday Policies at SanDiegoFC.com/matchday.

Tickets for Saturday's match are available now at SanDiegoFC.com/Tickets.

SAN DIEGO FC VS FC DALLAS

2026 MLS Regular Season | Matchday

Saturday, July 25 | 6:30 p.m. PT (6:40 p.m. PT Official Kickoff)

Snapdragon Stadium | San Diego, Calif.

Broadcast: Apple TV

MLS English Announcers: Mark Rogondino (PxP), Heath Pearce (Analyst)

MLS Spanish Announcers: Jorge Perez-Navarro (PxP), Marcelo Balboa (Analyst)

San Diego FC English Radio (San Diego Sports 760 AM): Adrian Garcia Marquez (Play-By-Play); Darren Smith (Analyst)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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