Chicago Fire FC Falls, 3-1, against New York City FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Chicago Fire FC News Release







NEW YORK - Chicago Fire FC (8-6-2, 26 points) fell 3-1 against New York City FC (7-6-4, 25 points) Saturday night at Yankee Stadium. Joel Waterman scored his first goal of the season for the Men in Red, who remain in the top four of the Eastern Conference with 26 points.

The hosts scored first in the Bronx when Nicolas Fernández capitalized on a rebound in the 11th minute that he sent into the upper left corner from distance.

Chicago responded 10 minutes later with a goal of their own. Anton Salétros and Philip Zinckernagel lined up to take a free kick on the right side, with Salétros sending the cross into the box. A New York defender headed the ball, sending it up and toward the far post, where Waterman had continued his run and was in place to send the ball inside the left post with his left foot.

New York reclaimed the lead in the 29th minute as Agustin Ojeda capitalized on a through ball from Andres Perea, then added a third to secure the final scoreline in the 40th minute by way of Malachi Jones.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC returns to Soldier Field for the first time since May for an Eastern Conference matchup against Charlotte FC on Saturday, August 1. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will be broadcast globally on Apple TV and transmitted locally on wlsam.com in English and TUDN Chicago 106.7-HD2 and Uforia by TREBEL app in Spanish.

Match Notes:

Joel Waterman started his second straight match for the Chicago Fire, scoring his first goal of the season and second goal overall for the Men in Red.

Leonardo Barroso returned to the pitch for the first time since sustaining an injury in the victory against Atlanta United FC on April 11 at Soldier Field.

Defenders Christopher Cupps (International Duty) and Mbekezeli Mbokazi (Lower Body), and winger Chris Mueller (Not Due to Injury) were unavailable for selection tonight. Midfielder André Franco (Lower Body) remains on the league Injured List and is projected to return later in the second half of the season.

Social: Twitter - @chicagofire, @vamosfire (Hashtags: #cf97 #VamosFire) | Instagram - @chicagofire | Facebook

Box Score:

New York City FC 3:1 Chicago Fire FC

Goals:

NYC - Fernandez (12) (WATCH) 11'

CHI - Waterman (1) (WATCH) 21'

NYC - Ojeda (5) (Perea 1) (WATCH) 29'

NYC - Jones (1) (Ojeda 5) (WATCH) 40'

Discipline:

CHI - D'Avilla (Caution) 51'

NYC - Fernandez (Caution) 62'

CHI - Waterman (Caution) 77'

CHI - Dithejane (Caution) 80'

Chicago Fire FC: GK Brady, D Barroso (Dean, 46'), D Waterman, D Elliott (capt.), D Radojević (Gutman, 71'), M Salétros, M D'Avilla (Pineda, 63'), M Zinckernagel, M Bamba, F Lod (Dithejane, 71'), F Haile-Selassie (Lewandowski, 46')

Subs not used: GK Cohen, D Rogers, M Oregel Jr., F Shokalook

Head Coach: Gregg Berhalter

New York City FC: GK Freese, D Gray, D Martins (capt.), D Sands, D Carvallo, M Shore (Farnos, 85'), M Fernández, M Perea, F Ojeda (Ilenič, 90+2'), F Magno (Wolf, 85'), F Jones (Traore, 69')

Subs not used: GK Romero, M Pierre, M Carrizo, F Murray, F Reid

Head Coach: Pascal Jansen

Stats Summary: NYC / CHI

Shots: 11 / 9

Shots on Goal: 3 / 6

Saves: 5 / 0

Passing Accuracy: 79.5% / 83.6%

Corners: 1 / 2

Fouls: 8 / 16

Offsides: 5 / 2

Venue: Yankee Stadium (New York)

Attendance: 27,419

Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya

Assistant Referees: Matthew Nelson, Walt Heatherly

Fourth Official: Marcos de Oliveira II

VAR: Kevin Terry Jr.

AVAR: TJ Zablocki







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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