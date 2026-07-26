Houston Dynamo FC Secure a 3-0 Shutout Victory Versus Austin FC on H-Town Night

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC earned a 3-1 shutout victory versus in-state rivals Austin FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Shell Energy Stadium tonight after a third-career MLS brace from attacker Mateusz Bogusz and two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) from attacker Guilherme. Houston now holds a strong 6-2-1 (WLD) regular season home record this year.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond contributed five saves tonight, helping the Dynamo secure their fifth clean sheet of the season.

Notably, Guilherme's performance marked the fifth time this season that he has scored and assisted in the same match. Tonight also saw Mexican legend and midfielder Héctor Herrera's make his 100 th appearance for the Dynamo in all competitions.

Houston got the scoring started early, as Bogusz finished a great transition moment, receiving a diagonal ball from forward Ezequiel Ponce inside the box and slotting past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver in the 12 th minute.

Bogusz then earned his third-career MLS brace and first brace as a member of the Dynamo in the 29 th minute, scoring in a very different way. Guilherme played a long ball over the top, and Bogusz received it, right-footing a first-time low ball past Stuver for a two-goal lead just half an hour into the match.

Just three minutes later, the lead grew to three, as Guilherme got on the scoreboard, receiving a long ball from midfielder Agustín Bouzat almost immediately after Austin restarted the match following Houston's second goal. Guilherme took two touches outside the box and dribbled in toward Stuver, slotting low for a three-goal lead in the 32 nd minute.

Ponce nearly added a tally of his own in the 15 th minute, as a terrific cross-box chip from Herrera found the Argentinean striker with space near the back post, but his header went just wide of frame, and the advantage remained just one.

A Bogusz's hat trick came close in the 51 st minute when the Polish attacker nearly found the inside of the far post with a curling shot from outside the box.

Houston next travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sporting Park, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fan can follow the action live via MLS on Apple TV.

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Houston Dynamo FC (8-6-2, 26 pts.) 3-0 Austin FC (4-8-5, 17 pts.)

MLS Regular Season - Game 16

Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas

Attendance: 19,869

SCORING SUMMARY

TEAM

1H 2H FT

Houston Dynamo FC

3 0 3

Austin FC

0 0 0

HOU: Mateusz Bogusz 3 (Ezequiel Ponce 2) 12'

HOU: Mateusz Bogusz 4 (Guilherme 6) 29'

HOU: Guilherme 9 (Agustín Bouzat 1) 32'

Houston Dynamo FC: Jonathan Bond; Lawrence Ennali, Lucas Halter (Erik Sviatchenko 85'), Agustin Resch, Diadié Samassékou (Artur 63'), Felipe Andrade; Agustín Bouzat (Jack McGlynn 70'), Mateusz Bogusz, Héctor Herrera; Ezequiel Ponce (Duncan McGuire 70'), Guilherme (Ondřej Lingr 84')

Unused substitutes: Blake Gillingham, Duane Holmes, Franco Negri, Matthew Arana

Austin FC: Brad Stuver; Guilherme Biro, Brendan Hines-lke, Oleksandr Svatok (Mateja Djordjevic 70'), Jon Gallagher (Zan Kolmanic 82') ; Ilie Sanchez (C) (Besard Sabovic 60'), Owen Wolff, Facundo Torres (Ervin Torres 71'), Przemyslaw Placheta (Joseph Rosales 60') ; Brandon Vazquez, Myrto Uzuni

Unused substitutes: Damian Las, Jayden Nelson, Nicolas Dubersarsky, Christian Ramirez

DISCIPLINE:

ATX: Ilie Sanchez (caution; foul) 18'

HOU: Felipe Andrade (caution; foul) 42'

HOU: Lucas Halter (caution; dissent) 62'

ATX: Besard Sabovic (caution; dissent) 62'

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Filip Dujic

Assistant: Logan Brown

Assistant: Nick Balcer

Fourth Official: Benjamin Meyer

VAR: Edwin Jurisevic

Weather: 94 degrees, cloudy







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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