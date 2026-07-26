Iloski Goal Lifts Union past Seattle
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union faced Seattle Sounders FC at Subaru Park Saturday evening, securing a 1-0 home victory. Union forward Milan Iloski found the back of the net, for the fifth consecutive match - dating back to May 13 at Orlando - in the 31st minute to give Philadelphia an early lead. In the second half, the defense and goalkeeper Andre Blake held strong to secure three points for the Union, also giving Blake his second clean sheet of the season.
The Union will return to Subaru Park on Saturday, August 1st to host Atlanta United FC (7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union (1) - Seattle Sounders FC (0)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Saturday, July 25, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Timothy Ford
Asst. Referee 1: Adam Wienckowski
Asst. Referee 2: Ben Pilgrim
Fourth official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: José Carlos Rivero
AVAR: Claudiu Badea
GOALS/ASSISTS
PHI - Milan Iloski (Westfield, Pierre) 31'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 12'
Lineups
Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake, Neil Pierre, Nathan Harriel, Kai Wagner, Frankie Westfield, Jovan Lukic, Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 80'), Cavan Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 89'), Bruno Damiani (Ezekiel Alladoh 65'), Milan Iloski, Indiana Vassilev (Quinn Sullivan 65').
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Geiner Martinez, Japhet Sery Larsen, Ben Bender, Agustin Anello.
Seattle Sounders FC: Andrew Thomas, Antino Lopez (Gallatin Sandnes 59'), Stuart Hawkins, Albert Rusnak, Hassani Dotson (Sebastian Gomez 80'), Snyder Brunell, Nouhou, Paul Rothrock, Paul Arriola (Jesus Ferreira 59'), Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 59'), Osaze De Rosario (Danny Musovski 80').
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Yeimar Gomez Andrade, Max Anchor.
TEAM NOTES
With his goal in tonight's match, forward Milan Iloski extended his scoring streak to five consecutive matches.
Defender Kai Wagner became the fifth player in Union history to make 200 MLS starts for the club in tonight's match.
With his start tonight, goalkeeper Andre Blake made his 340th career appearance for the Union.
Homegrown defender Neil Pierre earned the first MLS start of his career, becoming the 17th Homegrown player in club history to earn an MLS start. He also recorded his first MLS career assist.
Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield recorded his 10th MLS assist and now leads the team in assists.
Forward Bruno Damiani recorded his 50th appearance in MLS play
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