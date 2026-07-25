Houston Dynamo FC Attacker Guilherme Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Game

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC announced today that attacker Guilherme has been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star Team, earning league-wide recognition following an impactful first half-season season in Major League Soccer.

Since arriving in Houston ahead of the 2026 campaign, the Brazilian Designated Player has quickly established himself as a key figure for La Naranja. Through 15 league appearances, Guilherme leads the Dynamo with eight goals and five assists, while helping propel the club into the Western Conference playoff race.

"Guilherme has been one of the most impactful additions in MLS during the first half of the season," said Dynamo President of Soccer Pat Onstad. "From the moment he arrived, his quality, professionalism and competitive mentality have made a significant difference for our club. This recognition is well deserved, and we're excited to see him represent the Houston Dynamo and our fans at the MLS All-Star Game."

Guilherme burst onto the MLS scene by scoring twice in his league debut against Chicago Fire FC before continuing his impressive run throughout the first half of the season. His performances have earned multiple MLS Team of the Matchday selections (Matchday One, Four, Five and 14) and established him as an important player for Houston.

The veteran attacker joined Houston from Santos FC prior to the 2026 season after an accomplished career that included nearly 100 professional goals and the 2025 Campeonato Paulista Golden Boot.

The 2026 MLS All-Star Game will be played in Charlotte, North Carolina, bringing together the league's top players for one of the marquee events on the North American soccer calendar.







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