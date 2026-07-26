FC Dallas Falls to San Diego FC, 1-0
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
SAN DIEGO, California - FC Dallas' (7-5-5, 26 points) three-game unbeaten streak ended with a 1-0 defeat to San Diego FC (5-7-5, 20 points) Saturday night at Snapdragon Stadium.
EL REY
Forward Petar Musa returned to Dallas' starting lineup tonight MLS following a historic summer where he became the first active FC Dallas player to score at a FIFA World Cup when he found the net for Croatia against England on June 17 at Dallas Stadium. He made two starts for Croatia during the tournament. Musa is currently tied for first in the MLS Golden Boot Race.
JULIO RETURNS
Forward Anderson Julio returned to the field for the first time since Feb. 28 as a second-half substitute after a knee injury forced him out of Dallas' first half of the season.
NEXT UP
FC Dallas plays its second consecutive match in California as they face the LA Galaxy on Saturday, Aug. 1 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kickoff is set for 9:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream on Apple TV. Fans can also listen on the official FC Dallas app or tune in to the radio broadcast through the club's interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.
Head coach Eric Quill
On the match tonight...
"They moved us around and found the goal they needed. They dominated the play and unfortunately (goalkeeper) Daniel went down early and Jonathan Sirois came in and played great for us. We let ourselves down and our fans down tonight. We're better than this and the guys know that. They know this wasn't FC Dallas soccer."
On the upcoming match against LA Galaxy next Saturday... "We looked tired tonight but now we have a week to prepare for the Galaxy. We'll get home and get ourselves turned around physically and mentally. I fully expect us to be a different version of ourselves next Saturday. We need to get home and get ourselves turned around."
Defender Shaq Moore
On tonight's match...
"Tough result. We knew it was going to be a tough place to come in and get points. They're a good football team. They make you chase and they take care of the ball. So this wasn't our night. We learned from it and we move on to LA Galaxy."
On the upcoming match...
"We have a longer week to rest and recover, so that's always a plus. We'll take a look at the game, look at the stuff that we did right, look at the stuff we got to work on, and then grow from there. It's still a long season and there's a lot to play for."
Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026
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The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
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