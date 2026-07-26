D.C. United Win, 2-1, against Toronto FC Home at Audi Field

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







D.C. United earned their fifth win of the season in a thrilling 2-1 match against Toronto FC at Audi Field. The Black-and-Red started the game strong, putting Toronto under pressure leading to an an own goal off a corner in the 41st minute. Coming out of the break, Toronto responded with a goal from Midfielder Theo Corbeanu with a shot from inside the box. Going into extra time, Midfielder Andre Dozzell was brought down in the box, earning a penalty converted by Forward Tai Baribo for D.C. United in the 90+10' minute. Baribo brings his tally to ten goals on the season and three in the last three games. The Black-and-Red remain ninth in the Eastern Conference with 22 points and a 5-5-7 record. D.C. United look to build on their momentum with another win next Saturday against Nashville SC at Audi Field.

Player Notes

Forward Tai Baribo scored his tenth MLS goal of the season, converting a penalty in the 90+10th minute; Baribo had three chances created in 90 minutes for the Black-and-Red.

Defender Keisuke Kurokawa played a strong game for the Black-and-Red on both ends of the field, adding 14 defensive contributions and creating two chances in the final third in 90 minutes played.

Defender Kye Rowles made 12 defensive contributions and placed a header that led to D.C. United's first goal in 80 minutes played.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson played his former team Toronto for the first time; he made six saves in seven shots faced for the Black-and-Red.

#DCvTOR

The Black-and-Red is 19-13-13 against Toronto FC all-time in regular season matchups.

The Black-and-Red is 9-4-9 against Toronto FC at home in regular season matchups.

Match Notes

D.C. United are 3-3-2 at home in the 2026 MLS season.

Goals By Half

Scoring Summary

Misconduct Summary

D.C. United Lineup: Sean Johnson, Lucas Bartlett, Silvan Hefti, Keisuke Kurokawa, Kye Rowles (Sean Nealis 80'), Andre Dozzell, Brandon Servania (Hosei Kijima 80'), Joao Peglow (Matti Peltola 65'), Jackson Hopkins (Jared Stroud 65'), Tai Baribo, Louis Munteanu (Nathan Ordaz 85')

Unused Substitutes: Alex Bono, Nikola Markovic, Oscar Avilez

Head Coach: René Weiler

Toronto FC Lineup: Luka Gavran, Zane Monlouis (Alonso Coello 46'), Kobe Franklin, Richie Laryea, Walker Zimmerman, Jackson Gilman, Theo Corbeanu (Malik Henry 90'+2'), Daniel Salloi, Jonathan Osorio, Derrick Etienne Jr (Djordje Mihailovic 54'), Emilio Aristizabal (Deandre Kerr 54')

Unused Substitutes: Adisa De Rosario, William Yarbrough, Raheem Edwards, Jules-Anthony Vilsaint

Head Coach: Robin Fraser

--- www.dcunited.com ---







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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