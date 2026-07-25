Yannick Bright Named 2026 MLS All-Star

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF midfielder Yannick Bright has been selected among the league's 29 best talents for the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, becoming the Club's fifth All-Star.

The match is set for Wednesday, July 29 at 8 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.

The Milan, Italy native is currently in his third season with Inter Miami's First Team after signing as a MLS SuperDraft first-round selection in 2024 and being an important member of the squad that secured the Club's last three titles, In his first season, Bright made 23 appearances in the 2024 MLS regular season en route to securing our second title in history by winning the 2024 Supporters' Shield, establishing the MLS single-season points record in the process with 74 points. He was then an integral piece of the team as Inter Miami enjoyed a historic 2025 season by clinching its third and fourth titles by winning the Eastern Conference Championship and the MLS Cup presented by Audi, while also excelling on the international stage with a historic run to the Round of 16 at the revamped 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and reaching the semifinals of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

In all, the versatile 24-year-old midfielder has racked up 87 appearances for Inter Miami across all competitions, contributing a goal and seven assists along the way.

Prior to joining Inter Miami CF, Bright starred for the University of New Hampshire Wildcats in college. During his time with the Wildcats, he started in 69 games and recorded two goals and eight assists. Bright had a stellar senior year in 2023, during which he started in all 19 games and recorded two assists for the Wildcats. He subsequently earned First Team All-America, America East All-Academic Team and America East All-Conference First Team honors, was a Mac Hermann Trophy semifinalist and was named America East Midfielder of the Year, among other individual recognitions.

Additionally, Bright also had a stint with G.S. Arconatese in Italy and made 20 appearances prior to playing for the UNH Wildcats.







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