LA Galaxy Sign Defender Sebastian Hernandez to a Short-Term Agreement Ahead of California Clásico

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy announced today that the club has signed Defender Sebastian Hernandez to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC (VCFC) ahead of the club's match against the San Jose Earthquakes. This marks Hernandez's first short-term call-up with the LA Galaxy this season.

Hernandez, 23, is a product of the LA Galaxy Academy who previously made five appearances for Galaxy II across 2020-21 before taking his talents to the University of Portland. During his collegiate career, Hernandez appeared in 67 matches and proved himself as one of the top defenders in the West Coast Conference, earning All-WCC Honorable Mention honors in 2023 and WCC All-Academic Honorable Mention recognition in 2024. He recorded six goals and seven assists for the Pilots, including a standout 2023 campaign in which he tallied three goals and four assists while starting every match. Following graduation, Hernandez joined Ventura County FC (formerly Galaxy II), where he has made 15 appearances during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season, contributing one goal and one assist.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger, during the league season from its MLS NEXT Proaffiliateto a maximum of fourShort-TermAgreements(up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season; however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may also appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his fourShort-TermAgreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign Defender Sebastian Hernandez to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on July 25, 2026.







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