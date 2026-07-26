Suárez Winner Secures Sixth Consecutive Victory for Inter Miami CF

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







MONTREAL, Canada - Inter Miami CF (11W-2L-4D, 37 points) secured a valuable 0-1 victory on the road over CF Montréal tonight. A late strike by Suárez secured the result at Stade Saputo in Montreal, Canada to extend our winning run to six this regular season. The match also saw recent Marquee signing Casemiro make his debut in Club colors.

"It was a tough match against a very physical opponent. The team knew how to handle it, and we really deserved to win," said head coach Guillermo Hoyos.

Inter Miami took the field with Rocco Ríos Novo in goal; Facundo Mura, Ian Fray, Micael, and Sergio Reguilón formed the back four; Yannick Bright, Casemiro and Telasco Segovia started in midfield; Mateo Silvetti, Germán Berterame, and captain Suárez led the team in attack.

Ríos Novo had an important intervention in goal early in the 13th minute, denying an attempt from Hennadii Synchuk from inside the box.

Inter Miami pushed for the opener throughout the entire first half, with the team's best chance coming in the 41st minute when Segovia rattled the crossbar with an attempt from outside the box.

The second half saw Inter Miami dominate in attack in search of the winner. The team was finally rewarded when Suárez converted from the penalty spot in the 81st winner, bagging his ninth goal this regular season and his sixth in the last three games.

The scoreline then held through the remaining minutes as Inter Miami secured a sixth consecutive in a row.

Next, Inter Miami returns home to host the Columbus Crew at Nu Stadium next Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET. Grab your single match tickets HERE.

Scoring Summary:

MIA - Luis Suárez (PK) 81'

Misconduct:

MIA - Ian Fray (Yellow Card 23'), Telasco Segovia (Yellow Card 84')

Lineups / Substitutions:

CF Montréal - GK Sébastian Breza; D Dawid Bugaj, Efraín Morales (Brandan Craig 90+11'), Brayan Vera, Luca Petrasso; M Matty Longstaff (Fabian Hebers 80'), Samuel Piette (Daniel Pereira 61'), Victor Loturi (Olger Escobar 90+6'); F Hennadii Synchuk, Prince Owusu, Daniel Ríos (Noah Streit 62')

Unused Substitutes - GK Samsy Keita; D Jalen Neal; M Ivan Losenko

Inter Miami CF - GK Rocco Ríos Novo; D Facundo Mura, Ian Fray, Micael, Sergio Reguilón (Noah Allen 59'); M Yannick Bright (David Ruiz 90+8'), Casemiro, Telasco Segovia; F Mateo Silvetti, Germán Berterame (Preston Plambeck 80'), Luis Suárez ©

Unused Substitutes - GK Dayne St. Clair; D Cesar Abadia, Daniel Sumalla, Ian Urkidi; F Daniel Pinter, Diego Rey

Details of the Game:

Date: July 26, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: Stade Saputo

Stats:

Possession:

MTL - 44%

MIA - 56%

Shots:

MTL - 8

MIA - 18

Saves:

MTL - 1

MIA - 2

Corners:

MTL - 5

MIA - 6

Fouls:

MTL - 7

MIA - 14







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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