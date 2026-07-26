Reid Roberts' Second-Half Goal Allows Quakes to Keep Pace on Points with First-Place Vancouver

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes on game night

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes on game night(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes drew with the LA Galaxy 1-1 on Saturday night in the 105th California Clasico presented by El Camino Health in front of 43,026 fans at Stanford Stadium-the seventh-most attended game in Major League Soccer this season.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 13th minute off a counterattack when Marco Reus played Joseph Paintsil with a through ball and the Ghanaian forward slotted it home to make it 1-0. In minute 36, Jack Skahan had an opportunity to equalize when he beat his man just outside the six-yard box but he pushed the ball wide right.

San Jose equalized after intermission when in the 63rd minute, a Timo Werner free kick from the left wing bounced off Galaxy center back Justin Haak and off the crossbar. Benji Kikanović collected a shallow clearance and drilled a shot that ricocheted off defenders. Daniel Munie pushed the ball toward the far post and an opportunistic Reid Roberts converted the tap-in to make it 1-1. The Quakes had a chance for all three points in stoppage time when JT Marcinkowski fouled Ousseni Bouda in front of net and San Jose was awarded a penalty kick. However, the Galaxy goalkeeper saved Werner's ensuing attempt from the spot and the two rivals shared the points.

Due to Vancouver's scoreless draw with Minnesota earlier in the day, San Jose remains tied on points for first place in the Western Conference.

Next on the docket is the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, which will feature Munie and the MLS All-Stars against Mexico's LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, in Charlotte. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is slated for 5 p.m. PT as the match will be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish). Shortly after the MLS All-Star Game, the "Quakes Replay" of tonight's California Clasico match will air that same night on KTVU Plus at 8 p.m. PT.

The Black and Blue will then continue MLS regular-season play on the road vs. FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 1. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

TABLE STATUS: San Jose is 10-4-3 (35 GF, 20 GA) in MLS play and tied on 33 points for first in the Western Conference standings with Vancouver, but are second to the 'Caps due to goal differential. Meanwhile, LA is 5-7-6 with 21 points (24 GF, 29 GA) and 11th in the West. San Jose and LA look to right the ship after being outscored by a combined 7-1 at home out of the World Cup break.

ALL-TIME SERIES: In MLS regular-season play, San Jose is 29-40-19 (128 GF, 143 GA) against LA, and 18-16-12 (70 GF, 69 GA) at home. In last year's meetings, the Quakes won 1-0 in Carson thanks to a late Ousseni Bouda goal and drew 1-1 with LA in Stanford after Beau Leroux put the hosts ahead in the first half.

AT STANFORD: The Quakes are now 5-3-5 against the Galaxy at Stanford, with four come-from-behind victories.

PACKED HOUSE: Once again, Earthquakes fans filled Stanford Stadium for the California Clasico. Tonight's match cracked the top 10 most attended MLS regular-season games this season.

MOST ATTENDED MLS REGULAR-SEASON GAMES IN 2026

# DATE VENUE GAME ATT.

1 April 18 Empower Field at Mile High Inter Miami CF at Colorado Rapids 75,824

2 Feb. 21 L.A. Memorial Coliseum Inter Miami CF at LAFC 75,673

3 March 7 M&T Bank Stadium Inter Miami CF at D.C. United 72,026

4 March 7 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Real Salt Lake at Atlanta United 53,862

5 March 22 Yankee Stadium Inter Miami CF at New York City FC 45,845

6 May 9 BMO Field Inter Miami CF at Toronto FC 44,828

7 July 25 Stanford Stadium LA Galaxy at San Jose Earthquakes 43,026

8 May 9 Mercedes-Benz Stadium LA Galaxy at Atlanta United 40,392

9 April 18 Mercedes-Benz Stadium Nashville SC at Atlanta United 35,895

10 March 7 Bank of America Stadium Austin FC at Charlotte FC 35,611

CLASICO BRUCE: Head Coach Bruce Arena is now 9-8-11 in the California Clasico across all competitions and 1-3-3 at Stanford Stadium dating back to his time with the LA Galaxy (2008-16). He also remained unbeaten against his former side dating back to last season (1-0-2).

BUY DOMESTIC: The Quakes started seven American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.5/game). Arena also started eight former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

PICK YOUR POISON: Eight different Quakes have two or more goals in MLS play (Preston Judd, Beau Leroux, Niko Tsakiris, Ousseni Bouda, Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Jack Skahan, Timo Werner) while 10 different Quakes have two or more assists (Bouda, Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux, Judd, Paul Marie, Munie, Jamar Ricketts, Skahan, Tsakiris, Werner).

THE EQUALIZER: Reid Roberts scored his second goal of the season and his MLS career in the 63rd minute.

MUNIE'S ALL-STAR MOMENT: Daniel Munie recorded his third assist of the season and sixth of his MLS career in the 63rd minute. On Wednesday, he will play in his first MLS All-Star Game on July 29 in Charlotte. The match will be played against the LIGA MX All-Stars and air on Apple TV at 5 p.m. PT.

STAT STUFFERS: Collectively, the Quakes remain fourth in MLS in goals (35), third in assists (26), expected goals (37.3), free kicks (266) and second in accurate longballs (66). They are first in corner kicks won (119), least goals conceded outside the box (1) and least goals conceded from set pieces (1).

San Jose Earthquakes 1 - 1 LA Galaxy

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 69°F Clear

Attendance: 43,026

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Armando Villarreal

AR1: Brooke Mayo

AR2: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt

4th Official: Abu Razzaq Juma

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Tom Supple

Scoring Summary:

LA (0-1) - Joseph Paintsil (Marcos Reus, Harbor Miller) 13'

SJ (1-1) - Reid Roberts (Daniel Munie) 63'

Misconduct Summary:

LA - Lucas Sanabria (caution) 43'

LA - Julian Aude (caution) 45+3'

SJ - Beau Leroux (caution) 80'

SJ - Ian Harkes (caution) 81'

SJ - Jamar Ricketts (caution) 90'

SJ - Benji Kikanović; (caution) 90+7'

LA - Joseph Paintsil (caution) 90+7'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Angus Gunn (GK); Jamar Ricketts, Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Benji Kikanović; Jonathan González (Ian Harkes 20'), Nick Fernandez (72'), Beau Leroux; Timo Werner (C), Jack Skahan (Darius Johnson 73'), Ousseni Bouda.

Substitutes not used: Francesco Montali (GK), Noel Buck. Vítor Costa, Max Floriani, Jack Jasinski, Dave Romney.

POSS.: 58%; SHOTS: 19; SOG: 6; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 14; xG: 2.6

LA GALAXY: JT Marcinkowski (GK); Miki Yamane, Julian Aude (John Nelson 60'), Maya Yoshida (C), Justin Haak; Edwin Cerrillo, Lucas Sanabria (Isaiah Parente 81'), Marco Reus; Harbor Miller, Joseph Paintsil, Robert Taylor (Elijah Wynder 60').

Substitutes not used: Novak Micovic (GK), Troy Elgersma, Sebastian Hernandez, Chris Rindov.

POSS.: 42%; SHOTS: 9; SOG: 2; CORNERS: 6; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 16; xG: 0.7

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On the California Clasico and the rivalry:

"Classic rivalry game. Give both teams credit. A lot of intensity, really hard played for 90-plus minutes, so give both teams credit, Would've been nice to walk off the field with the three points for sure. We played really hard in the second half. We did a good job in the second half. Both teams were coming off a loss this week, and coming in needing to have the pride to put it on the line in a rivalry game. I've been in this league from the start ... and this is the best rivalry in Major League Soccer. And it was demonstrated tonight, so credit to both teams."

On the growth of Major League Soccer in the context of the other big sports in America:

"I think professional soccer has become a major sport in our country. No one would've ever said it belongs with the NFL, Major League Baseball, NBA, hockey, but now we're right up there and another World Cup demonstrated the appreciation and renown and respect we have for the game. We have a legitimate professional league here and I think over the next 10 years you can see us be one of the leagues in the world that players want to come and play."

On what was said at halftime to cause the comeback:

"It takes the players to change the game. Coaches get too much credit and too much fault. At the end of the day, it's about the players. They pulled together and performed well in the second half."

On the ebbs and flows of the game:

"I think the Galaxy were a little bit fatigued because we had a lot of the ball during the game, and over the last 20-30 minutes I thought you could see the difference. They were a little tired. We had the momentum in the game and got into our attacking third, but give them credit. They did an outstanding job defensively. They got eight, nine players behind the ball at times. We just had to execute better technically, play a little quicker in the final third to be able to put a little more pressure on them. And I think we were able to do that, although we walk away with only one goal, so that's the difference in the outcome."

EARTHQUAKES FORWARD OUSSENI BOUDA

On returning to Stanford where he played collegiately and general impressions of the match:

"Games come quick, so we needed to move on from Wednesday and be ready to play in front of a great crowd. I thought we created more chances than they did. Unfortunately, they caught us on the break and scored early, but we showed great team spirit, fought back and earned the equalizer. Toward the end, I thought we even had a chance to win it.

On what the team can take away from this game to succeed the rest of the season:

"When we started the season, we were winning a lot of games, and in every interview we said the same thing: there's no need to think we're the best team in the world. That mindset doesn't change now. Just because we don't win a game doesn't mean we're the worst team in the world either. It's about taking it one game at a time, like we've always said. Whether we win, lose, or draw, we have to keep showing up, be the best version of ourselves, and carry that mentality through the second half of the season."

On playing in front of a familiar crowd:

"This game always feels special to me. I had so many people in the stands supporting me, so coming back here always feels like home. Stanford will always be a part of me. I had a great experience here, and this university means a lot to me. I wish we had gotten the win, but it was great to see the support and everyone coming out for this special match."

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.