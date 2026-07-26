Real Salt Lake Falls, 2-1, at Portland to Suffer Back-To-Back Road Losses

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







PORTLAND, OR - Real Salt Lake (8-6-2, 26 points, 4th West, 8th Shield MLS) fell 2-1 away at Portland Timbers (6-8-3, 21 points, 10th West, 19th Shield) in its second road match of the week, with a first-half red card to Morgan Guilavogui forced the visitors to play most of the match down a man.

Prior to his 34th-minute ejection for violent conduct, Guilavogui earned an assist - his team-high sixth of the year - on Uruguayan World Cup standout Juan Manuel Sanabria's first-ever MLS goal in the 18th minute. RSL now falls to 54-11-20 (W-L-T) when scoring first during the 201-game Pablo Mastroeni era.

Watch / Listen to RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni and MF Noel Caliskan following the 2-1 loss to Portland Timbers on Saturday, July 25, 2026

Real Salt Lake Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni made no changes to his starting XI following the 3-1 road loss to LAFC on Wednesday evening. Entering its second match of the week, the Claret-and-Cobalt started the evening with energy, working up the pitch to create offensive opportunities. In the eighth minute, Spanish-born FW Sergi Solans earned the visitors' first tangible scoring opportunity, forcing Portland GK James Pantemis to make a save. RSL's lone All-Star, Zavier Gozo, then saw his 14th-minute shot punched away from the top corner.

The Claret-and-Cobalt were able to break through in the 18th minute, taking the early 1-0 lead. Following a pass upfield by Engel, Sanabria passed off to Guilavogui before showcasing high soccer intelligence to make a perfect run into the box, outpacing his defender to send his shot past the 'keeper for yet another early lead.

After Guilavogui was shown the red card in the 34th minute, the visitors were forced to play the remainder of the match with just 10 men. Despite playing a man down, RSL continued to play with grit and composure, thwarting countless attacks by Portland to keep the home side scoreless through the first half.

As the second half began, the visitors continued to fight and press forward, earning scoring opportunities when possible. After the home side nearly found the equalizer in the 52nd minute with a shot hitting the post, the Timbers were able to even the score with a Felipe Mora header on a corner kick in the 56th minute. Just eleven minutes later, Portland took the lead, Mora scoring off yet another corner kick.

In the 74th minute, Columbian U22 DF Juan Jose Arias made his RSL debut, entering the match for Engel to become the club's 14th debutant of 2026. Along with Arias, Mastroeni opted to substitute FW Victor Olatunji and MF Saba Lobjanidze onto the pitch for Solans and RSL star Diego Luna, bringing fresh legs and high-level attacking abilities with them.

While still able to find a few offensive opportunities, the match remained a mostly defensive battle heavily led by RSL Captain and Goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who made a diving save in the 89th minute. After what seemed to be the equalizing goal by Olatunji was disallowed due to a millimeter offside, RSL was unable to find the back of the net for a second time, ultimately falling 2-1 for its second consecutive road loss.

Real Salt Lake next hits the road for its third consecutive match following Wednesday evening's MLS All-Star Game to face St. Louis City SC next Saturday, August 1. Kickoff is slated for 6:30 PM MT and will be streaming on Apple TV.

Following the long home hiatus, RSL will return to its America First Field fortress in Sandy to host the trio of Liga MX opponents in Leagues Cup. The home opener of the tournament, and first of five home matches in 15 days at America First Field, is Liga MX power Tigres UANL. The match will take place on Tuesday, August 4 at 8:00 PM MT, with tickets available here.

GOAL SCORING SUMMARY:

POR 2: 1 RSL

RSL: JuanMa Sanabria (Morgan Guilavogui) 19': Following a pass upfield by Engel, Sanabria passed the ball off to Guilavogui before making a run into the box. Once the Frenchman took a touch he shoveled the ball back to Sanabria who took one touch before sending his left footed shot into the bottom far corner.

POR: Felipe Mora (Ariel Lassiter) 56': After being awarded a corner kick, Lassiter sent the ball into the box for Mora who headed the ball into the top left corner of the net.

POR: Felipe Mora (Kristoffer Velde) 67': Velde stepped up to the flag after earning another corner kick and sent the ball into the box where it fell to Mora who netted his second goal of the evening with his head.

NOTES FROM POR 2: 1 RSL

- Making his debut this evening, Juan Jose Arias becomes all-time RSL player #238 and becomes the 14th debutant for the club in 2026

- RSL has now dropped back-to-back matches just 20 times during the 201-game Mastroeni era, its second occasion in 2026

- Since August, 2021, RSL has earned 35 wins and 16 draws in games following a loss, typically exhibiting the grit, determination and "xDAWG" mentality signatures of the Pablo era

- RSL now owns an active six-game road winless streak, last winning on March 7 in Atlanta.

- RSL is now 1-5-2 (W-L-T) on the road this year, in sharp contrast to its 8-1-0 home mark across all competitions

- French forward Morgan Guilavogui will miss next week's match against St. Louis SC due to the 31st minute red card received this evening

- Guilavogui's red card was RSL's first of 2026, and the Club's first since Victor Olatunji at home last September late against LAFC, a span of 24 games

- RSL was adjudged for six red cards a year ago

LINEUPS:

Real Salt Lake (5-4-1): Rafael Cabral ©; Zavier Gozo, DeAndre Yedlin (Sam Juanqua, 57'), Philip Quinton, Lukas Engel (Juan Jose Arias, 74'), JuanMa Sanabria (Alex Katranis, 85'); Morgan Guilavogui, Noel Caliskan, Stijn Spierings, Diego Luna (Saba Lobjanidze, 74'); Sergi Solans (Victor Olatunji, 74')

Subs not used: Mason Stajduhar, Griffin Dillon, Pablo Ruiz, Zach Booth

Head Coach: Pablo Mastroeni

POR (4-3-3): James Pantemis; Brandon Bye, Kamal Miller, Finn Surman, Jimer Fory; David Da Costa, Cole Bassett (Joao Ortiz 86'), Diego Chará © (Jose Caicedo 72'); Ariel Lassiter (Antony, 57'), Felipe Mora (Alexander Aravena, 72'), Kristoffer Velde

Subs not used: Trey Muse, Alex Bonetig, Eric Miller, Sawyer Jura, Ian Smith

Head Coach: Jack Cassidy

Stats Summary: POR / RSL

Shots: 25 / 7

Shots on Goal: 7 / 4

Saves: 3 / 5

Corner Kicks: 14 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 13

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

RSL: Morgan Guilavogui (Red Card - 31')

POR: Diego Chará (Yellow Card - 41')

RSL: Sergi Solans (Yellow Card - 55')

The views expressed in this media release are solely those of the sender and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cision.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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