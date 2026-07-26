Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez has been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for matchday 18 of the 2026 regular season. The legendary striker earns TOTM honors after netting the winner in the team's 0-1 win on the road over CF Montréal last night to extend our winning run to six this regular season.

Suárez features in the TOTM for the third time this campaign, with his selections coming in consecutive matchdays. He has now tallied nine goals and five assists in 13 regular season appearances in 2026, with a notable six goals in the past three games.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi

Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul

Matchday 11: Leo Messi

Matchday 12: Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi

Matchday 13: Yannick Bright and Leo Messi

Matchday 14: Leo Messi

Matchday 15: Germán Berterame and Luis Suárez

Matchday 16 / 17: Luis Suárez

Matchday 18: Luis Suárez







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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