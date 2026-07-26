Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez has been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for matchday 18 of the 2026 regular season. The legendary striker earns TOTM honors after netting the winner in the team's 0-1 win on the road over CF Montréal last night to extend our winning run to six this regular season.
Suárez features in the TOTM for the third time this campaign, with his selections coming in consecutive matchdays. He has now tallied nine goals and five assists in 13 regular season appearances in 2026, with a notable six goals in the past three games.
2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:
Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti
Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo
Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi
Matchday 6: Leo Messi
Matchday 8: Leo Messi
Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul
Matchday 11: Leo Messi
Matchday 12: Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi
Matchday 13: Yannick Bright and Leo Messi
Matchday 14: Leo Messi
Matchday 15: Germán Berterame and Luis Suárez
Matchday 16 / 17: Luis Suárez
Matchday 18: Luis Suárez
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026
- LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 18 - MLS
- Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18 - LA Galaxy
- Frankie Westfield Earns First Career MLS Team of the Matchday Honor - Philadelphia Union
- Attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Standout Performances in Victory over Texas Rivals - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Forward Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Defender Reid Roberts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Injury Update: Germán Berterame - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Defeats FC Dallas, 1-0, at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
- Sporting KC Suffers 4-0 Defeat at LAFC - Sporting Kansas City
- Reid Roberts' Second-Half Goal Allows Quakes to Keep Pace on Points with First-Place Vancouver - San Jose Earthquakes
- Galaxy Earn Point on the Road in 105th California Clásico - LA Galaxy
- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Four; Beats Sporting Kansas City, 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake, 2-1, at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Falls, 2-1, at Portland to Suffer Back-To-Back Road Losses - Real Salt Lake
- Suárez Winner Secures Sixth Consecutive Victory for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
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