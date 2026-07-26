Timbers Forward Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday
Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Felipe Mora has been named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18, the league announced today. Additionally, Kristoffer Velde was named to the bench following Portland's 2-1 comeback win against Real Salt Lake on Saturday evening.
Mora notched a second-half brace in his final match as a Timber to surge Portland to victory. The goals marked the 47th and 48th goals of his MLS career in Portland. The Chilean striker joined the Timbers ahead of the 2020 season and has since notched 68 goal contributions (48G, 20A) in 145 appearances for Portland. Of his 48 MLS regular season goals, 11 have been game winning and nine have been game tying, including both goals on Saturday.
Velde tallied the game-winning assist for Mora in the 67th minute against RSL. It marked Velde's fifth assist of the 2026 campaign and a second straight match with a goal contribution for the Norwegian attacker. Velde led the team in shots (8), shots on goal (3) and crosses (7) on Saturday night.
The Timbers will return to Providence Park to host Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The match will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes in addition to Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).
Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026
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- Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Inter Miami CF
- LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18 - LA Galaxy
- Frankie Westfield Earns First Career MLS Team of the Matchday Honor - Philadelphia Union
- Attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Standout Performances in Victory over Texas Rivals - Houston Dynamo FC
- Timbers Forward Felipe Mora Named to MLS Team of the Matchday - Portland Timbers
- Earthquakes Defender Reid Roberts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday - San Jose Earthquakes
- Injury Update: Germán Berterame - Inter Miami CF
- San Diego FC Defeats FC Dallas, 1-0, at Snapdragon Stadium - San Diego FC
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- LAFC Extends Winning Streak to Four; Beats Sporting Kansas City, 4-0 - Los Angeles FC
- Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake, 2-1, at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- Real Salt Lake Falls, 2-1, at Portland to Suffer Back-To-Back Road Losses - Real Salt Lake
- Suárez Winner Secures Sixth Consecutive Victory for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
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