LAFC Forward Denis Bouanga Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 18

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release







NEW YORK - LAFC forward Denis Bouanga was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchday 18 of the 2026 MLS season.

Bouanga scored twice and added an assist in a convincing 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City in LAFC's second home match following the FIFA World Cup break (Watch Highlights From His Performance Here). With two goals in the win, Bouanga reached 75 for his MLS regular-season career, becoming the 39th player in MLS history to do so and just one of four active players in the league. Bouanga, along with Son Heung-Min, has now scored in all three games that LAFC has played since returning from the FIFA World Cup break last week. This was the 16th time Bouanga has scored multiple goals in a regular-season game and he now has four consecutive seasons with at least 10 regular-season goals.

After Son scored the opening goal of the match, Bouanga doubled the advantage in the 37th minute, latching on to a long pass and poking his finish past the Kansas City goalkeeper. He then played provider in first-half stoppage time, locating David Martínez, who added LAFC's third goal of the match. Bouanga added his second goal five minutes from full time with a terrific finish to seal the 4-0 victory.

This is the sixth time Bouanga has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA and the second time this season (Matchday 6). Among active MLS players, Bouanga's six Player of the Matchday awards are the third-most in the league, behind only Lionel Messi (14) and Hany Mukhtar (nine).

Bouanga and LAFC next face Vancouver in a clash of Western Conference powers this Saturday, August 1, at BC Place (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.

2026 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA Winners

Matchday Player Club

Matchday 1 Julian Hall Red Bull New York

Matchday 2 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 3 Wiki Carmona CF Montréal

Matchday 4 Petar Musa FC Dallas

Matchday 5 Sam Surridge Nashville SC

Matchday 6 Denis Bouanga LAFC

Matchday 7 Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids

Matchday 8 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF

Matchday 9 Tai Baribo D.C. United

Matchday 10 Timo Werner San Jose Earthquakes

Matchday 11 Martín Ojeda Orlando City SC

Matchday 12 Hannes Wolf New York City FC

Matchday 13 Julian Hall Red Bull New York

Matchday 14 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC

Matchday 15 Evander FC Cincinnati

Matchday 16 and 17 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF

Matchday 18 Denis Bouanga LAFC







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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