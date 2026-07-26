Frankie Westfield Earns First Career MLS Team of the Matchday Honor
Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Philadelphia Union News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union Homegrown defender Frankie Westfield earned his first MLS Team of the Matchday honor after recording an assist in Saturday's 1-0 win over the Seattle Sounders.
Westfield set up the match-winning goal in the 31st minute, finding teammate Milan Iloski for the game's lone score.
The assist marked Westfield's team-leading fifth of the season, matching the career-high total he set in 25 MLS appearances last year.
Westfield is the fifth Union player, and third defender, to earn Team of the Matchday honors this season, joining Olwethu Makhanya (Matchday 8), Cavan Sullivan (Matchday 13), Milian Iloski (Matchday 15), and Kai Wagner (Matchdays 16 and 17).
The Union continue their six-game homestand this weekend when they host Atlanta United on Saturday, Aug. 1, looking to extend their winning streak to three matches.
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