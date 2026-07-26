Timbers Defeat Real Salt Lake, 2-1, at Providence Park

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Playing their second match in a four-day span, the Portland Timbers defeated Real Salt Lake 2-1 at Providence Park on Saturday evening. Despite trailing 1-0 at the halfway mark, a second-half Felipe Mora brace in his final match as a Timber surged Portland to victory. The win elevated the Timbers two spots in the Western Conference table (6-8-3, 10th place).

Gracias Por Todo, Mora

Tonight marked Felipe Mora's last match with the club. With his brace, Mora scored the 47th and 48th goals of his MLS career in Portland. The Chilean striker joined the Timbers ahead of the 2020 season and has since notched 68 goal contributions (48G, 20A) in 145 appearances for Portland. Of his 48 MLS regular season goals, 11 have been game winning and nine have been game tying, including both goals tonight. Mora has cemented himself in the club's MLS history, ranking third in goals scored, tied for third in goal contributions, ninth in assists and 10th in appearances. Across all competitions, including Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup, and MLS postseason, Mora has scored a total of 56 goals in Green and Gold.

Goal-Scoring Plays

RSL - Juan Manuel Sanabria (Morgan Guilavogui), 18th minute: Juan Manuel Sanabria and Morgan Guilavogui played a give-and-go down the left sideline before Sanabria finished from just outside of the six-yard box.

POR - Felipe Mora (Ariel Lassiter), 56th minute: Ariel Lassiter delivered a corner kick into the box and Felipe Mora headed the ball into the far-post corner of the goal.

POR - Felipe Mora (Kristoffer Velde), 67th minute: Off a Portland corner kick via Kristoffer Velde, Felipe Mora leapt into the air and finished a header into the back of the net.

Notes

The Timbers (6-8-3, 21pts) have moved to 10th place in the Western Conference following tonight's draw.

Portland has earned comeback results in back-to-back matches.

The Timbers have gone unbeaten (2-0-1) since returning from the international break.

Tonight marked Felipe Mora's last match with the club.

With the brace, Mora brought his season tally to four goals and his MLS career tally to 48.

Mora ranks third in club history in goals scored (48), tied for third in goal contributions (68), ninth in assists (20) and 10th in appearances (145).

Of Mora's 48 MLS regular season goals, 11 having been game winning and nine have been game tying, including both goals tonight.

Across all competitions, including Concacaf Champions League, Leagues Cup, and MLS postseason, Mora has scored a total of 56 goals in Green and Gold.

Mora has scored in back-to-back matches and has recorded a goal contribution in three straight matches (3G, 1A).

Notably, Mora has scored 10 goals in 12 MLS appearances against RSL, including postseason.

It marked Mora's sixth MLS brace, including postseason.

Ariel Lassiter tallied his third assist of the season.

Kristoffer Velde recorded his fifth assist of the 2026 campaign.

Next Game

The Timbers will return to Providence Park to host Cascadia rival Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, Aug. 1, with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff. The match will feature a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes in addition to Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM/1080 AM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (6-8-3, 21pts) vs. Real Salt Lake (8-6-2, 26pts)

July 25, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half

1 2 F

Portland Timbers

0 2 2

Real Salt Lake

1 0 1

Scoring Summary:

RSL: Sanabria (Guilavogui), 18

POR: Mora (Lassiter), 56

POR: Mora (Velde), 67

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Bassett (caution), 10

RSL: Guilavogui (ejection), 31

POR: Chara (caution), 41

RSL: Solans (caution), 55

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Chará © (M Caicedo, 72), M Bassett (M Ortiz, 86), M Da Costa, F Lassiter (F Antony, 57), F Velde, F Mora (F Aravena, 72)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, D Jura, M E. Miller, D Smith

TOTAL SHOTS: 25 (Velde, 8); SHOTS ON GOAL: 7 (Velde, 3); FOULS: 12 (three players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 4; CORNER KICKS: 14; SAVES: 3

RSL: GK Cabral ©, D Yedlin (D Junqua,57), D Quinton, D Engel (D Arias, 75), D Sanabria (D Katranis, 85), M Gozo, M Guilavogui, M Spierings, M Caliskan, M Luna (F Lobjanidze, 75), F Solans (F Olatunji, 74)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Stajduhar, M Dillon, M Ruiz, M Booth

TOTAL SHOTS: 7 (Solans, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (Spierings,4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 5

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Chris Elliot

Fourth Official: Brandon Stevis

VAR: Lukaz Szpala

Attendance: 22,893

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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