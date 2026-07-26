Earthquakes Defender Reid Roberts Selected to MLS Team of the Matchday

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes defender Reid Roberts has been named to Major League Soccer's Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18. Roberts' second-half goal keyed a second-half comeback and 1-1 draw with the rival LA Galaxy to allow the Quakes to keep pace on points with first-place Vancouver.

Down a goal, San Jose equalized after intermission when in the 63rd minute, a Timo Werner free kick from the left wing bounced off Galaxy center back Justin Haak and off the crossbar. Benji Kikanović collected a shallow clearance and drilled a shot that ricocheted off defenders. Daniel Munie pushed the ball toward the far post and an opportunistic Reid Roberts finished the play in front of net to make it 1-1.

Click here to download media assets from Saturday's match

Due to Vancouver's scoreless draw with Minnesota earlier in the day, San Jose remains tied on points for first place in the Western Conference. This is Roberts' second career selection to Team of the Matchday and second this season (Matchday 11).

Next on the docket is the 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime, which will feature Munie and the MLS All-Stars against Mexico's LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, in Charlotte. Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium is slated for 5 p.m. PT as the match will be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish). Shortly after the MLS All-Star Game, the "Quakes Replay" of tonight's California Clasico match will air that same night on KTVU Plus at 8 p.m. PT.

The Black and Blue will then continue MLS regular-season play on the road vs. FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Aug. 1. Kickoff from TQL Stadium is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

MLS TEAM OF THE MATCHDAY (MATCHDAY 18)

Forwards: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Felipe Mora (POR), Justin Ellis (ORL)

Midfielders: Alejandro Alvarado (SD), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Agustín Ojeda (NYC)

Defenders: Tomas Totland (STL), Reid Roberts (SJ), Frankie Westfield (PHI)

Goalkeeper: JT Marcinkowski (LA) Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Brooklyn Raines (NE), Guilherme (HOU), Tomáš Ostrák (STL), Kristoffer Velde (POR), Jamal Thiaré (CLB), Tai Baribo (DC), Luis Suárez (MIA)







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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