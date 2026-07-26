Attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme Named to MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday After Standout Performances in Victory over Texas Rivals

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC attackers Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme were named to the MLSSoccer.com Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18, the league announced today. The selection marks the second for the Polish international (Matchday 4) and fifth for the Brazilian playmaker (Matchday 1, 4, 5 and 14).

The Dynamo earned a 3-1 shutout victory versus in-state rivals Austin FC in front of a sold-out crowd at Shell Energy Stadium Saturday night behind a third-career MLS brace from Bogusz and two goal contributions (one goal and one assist) from Guilherme. Notably, the Brazilian's performance marked the fifth time this season that he has scored and assisted in the same match.

Houston got the scoring started early, as Bogusz finished a great transition moment, receiving a diagonal ball from forward Ezequiel Ponce inside the box and slotting past Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver in the 12th minute.

Bogusz then earned his third-career MLS brace and first brace as a member of the Dynamo in the 29th minute, scoring in a very different way. Guilherme played a long ball over the top, and Bogusz received it, right-footing a first-time low ball past Stuver for a two-goal lead just half an hour into the match.

Three minutes later, the lead grew to three, as Guilherme got on the scoreboard, receiving a long ball from midfielder Agustín Bouzat almost immediately after Austin restarted the match following Houston's second goal. Guilherme took two touches outside the box and dribbled in toward Stuver, slotting low for a three-goal lead in the 32nd minute.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Bond contributed five saves, helping the Dynamo secure their fifth clean sheet of the season. Houston now holds a strong 6-2-1 (WLD) regular season home record this year.

Houston next travel to face Sporting Kansas City on Saturday, Aug. 1, at Sporting Park, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT. Fan can follow the action live via MLS on Apple TV.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 26, 2026

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