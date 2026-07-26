Injury Update: Germán Berterame
Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Inter Miami CF has provided an injury update presented by Baptist Health for forward Germán Berterame.
Berterame is doing well. He was discharged from the hospital today and is returning home after spending the night under observation at Montreal General Hospital.
He sustained injuries to his left shoulder and nose as a result of the hard blow he suffered during the match. He will begin the corresponding recovery process in the coming days under the supervision of the Club's medical staff.
His progress will determine the timeline for his return to physical activity.
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