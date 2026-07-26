LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18

Published on July 26, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







LOS ANGELES - MLS announced today that LA Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski was named to the MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 18 following his performance in the club's 1-1 road draw against the San Jose Earthquakes at Stanford Stadium in Palo Alto, California. Marcinkowski recorded five saves, including a stoppage-time penalty kick save against Timo Werner, to help LA earn a point in the California Clásico.

Making his first appearance against his former club, Marcinkowski turned in a standout performance against the team where he spent seven seasons and made 95 starts across all competitions. The San Jose Earthquakes Academy product returned to Northern California for the 105th edition of the California Clásico and delivered a composed showing in front of family and friends, helping the Galaxy battle to a result on the road.

The defining moment came deep into stoppage time with the match level at 1-1. Marcinkowski dove to deny Werner from the penalty spot, preserving a hard-earned point for LA and capping a five-save night. His late heroics highlighted a strong collective performance from the Galaxy and earned him MLS Team of the Matchday honors for Matchday 18, marking his first selection of the 2026 season.

Team of the Matchday (Matchday 18)

F: Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Felipe Mora (POR), Justin Ellis (ORL)

M: Alejandro Alvarado (SD), Mateusz Bogusz (HOU), Carles Gil (NE), Agustín Ojeda (NYC)

D: Tomas Totland (STL), Reid Roberts (SJ), Frankie Westfield (PHI)

GK: JT Marcinkowski (LA)

Coach: Martín Perelman (ORL)

Bench: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT), Ryan Porteous (LAFC), Brooklyn Raines (NE), Guilherme (HOU), Tomáš Ostrák (STL), Kristoffer Velde (POR), Jamal Thiaré (CLB), Tai Baribo (DC), Luis Suárez (MIA)







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