Luis Suárez Named MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob Ultra for Matchdays 16 and 17

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez's stellar performance against Chicago Fire on Wednesday night earn him Major League Soccer (MLS) Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA honors for Matchdays 16 and 17.

Suárez delivered a clinical performance, scoring twice to lift Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory at home at Nu Stadium over Chicago Fire FC in the Club's first game back after the FIFA World Cup break. He has now scored five goals in the past two regular season fixtures.

The Uruguayan serial goalscorer's brace yesterday also marked a night for the books for Suárez: he achieved two major career milestones by reaching 100 appearances and 50 goals for Inter Miami. The forward scored from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, before adding another in the second half with a fantastic play in combination with strike partner Germán Berterame in the 51st minute.

Suárez's two goals were his seventh and eighth of the season and helped Miami maintain its second-place position in the Eastern Conference and rise to second in the Supporters' Shield standings. The Uruguayan star has now scored 38 regular-season goals for Inter Miami, which is the second most in Club history behind only Lionel Messi (62). Suárez has started each of the last five games for Inter Miami and has recorded at least one goal contribution in each, propelling the Herons to victories in all five matches.

This is the fourth time Suárez has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA and it is his first honor since Matchday 29 of 2024. He now surpasses Leonardo Campana (three) for the second-most Player of the Matchday honors in Club history, behind only Lionel Messi (14).

The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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