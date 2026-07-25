Sounders FC Takes on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday Night at Subaru Park

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release









Sounders FC pre-match lineup

(Seattle Sounders FC) Sounders FC pre-match lineup(Seattle Sounders FC)

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC takes on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-5-3). Philadelphia is in 15th place in the East with 10 points (2-10-4).

Saturday will be the 13th meeting between the two sides in MLS regular season play and first since 2024. The series is tied 5-5-3. Seattle won the last meeting in 2024 with a 3-2 scoreline that featured a brace by Raúl Ruidíaz and Obed Vargas' first career goal.

Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green travel to Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday, August 1 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Global Stream: Apple TV

Talent (English): Tony Hubbard & Ross Smith

Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera

Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM

Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani

Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing

Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM

Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini

Images from this story







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.