Sounders FC Takes on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday Night at Subaru Park
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC takes on the Philadelphia Union on Saturday, July 25 at Subaru Park (4:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM). Seattle currently sits in sixth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-5-3). Philadelphia is in 15th place in the East with 10 points (2-10-4).
Saturday will be the 13th meeting between the two sides in MLS regular season play and first since 2024. The series is tied 5-5-3. Seattle won the last meeting in 2024 with a 3-2 scoreline that featured a brace by Raúl Ruidíaz and Obed Vargas' first career goal.
Following Saturday's match, the Rave Green travel to Providence Park to take on the Portland Timbers on Saturday, August 1 (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, 93.3 KJR FM, El Rey 1360 AM).
BROADCAST INFORMATION
Global Stream: Apple TV
Talent (English): Tony Hubbard & Ross Smith
Talent (Spanish): Francisco X. Rivera
Local Radio (English): 93.3 KJR FM
Talent: Danny Jackson & Steve Zakuani
Pre-Match, Halftime & Post-Match: Jackson Felts & Pete Fewing
Local Radio (Spanish): El Rey 1360 AM
Talent: Mario Rodriguez, Felipe Maqueda, Carlos Tapia & Dionel Vecchini
Images from this story
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Sounders FC pre-match lineup
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