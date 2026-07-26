New York City FC Takes 3-1 Win over Chicago Fire FC

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







New York City FC made it back-to-back wins after an impressive 3-1 victory over the Chicago Fire FC at Yankee Stadium on Saturday night. Nicolás Fernández Mercau's stunning opener was followed by goals from Agustín Ojeda and Malachi Jones, while Andrés Perea registered two assists in an influential display. Matt Freese produced several important second-half saves to help secure all three points.

Match Recap

New York City FC returned to Yankee Stadium on Saturday night to host the Chicago Fire FC.

Head Coach Pascal Jansen made one change to the side that defeated the Columbus Crew 2-1 in midweek, with Talles Magno replacing Benié Traoré in the starting lineup.

Chicago, meanwhile, arrived looking to respond to a midweek defeat against Inter Miami CF, with marquee signing Robert Lewandowski named among the substitutes.

The game burst into life from the opening whistle, and it was the hosts who struck first in spectacular fashion after 10 minutes.

An attempted Chicago clearance fell kindly for Nicolás Fernández Mercau, who unleashed a venomous first-time strike from distance that flew beyond goalkeeper Chris Brady and into the bottom-right corner.

New York City's lead lasted just 11 minutes before Chicago restored parity through Joel Waterman.

The defender scored his first league goal of the season after finding space at the back post from a free kick, guiding a composed side-footed finish into the roof of the net to make it 1-1.

The first half continued at a relentless pace, and New York City regained the lead just before the half-hour mark courtesy of a devastating counterattack orchestrated by Andrés Perea.

The midfielder surged through the heart of the pitch before threading a perfectly weighted pass into the path of Agustín Ojeda, who raced toward goal and calmly swept a low finish into the bottom-left corner.

Things got even better for the hosts in the 41st minute as Malachi Jones extended their advantage with the finishing touch to another flowing team move.

Once again, Perea released Ojeda with a perfectly timed pass in behind, but this time the winger unselfishly squared the ball for Jones to tap into an empty net.

New York City nearly added a fourth in first-half stoppage time when a Tayvon Gray cross eventually dropped to Talles Magno inside the box, but the Brazilian steered his side-footed effort narrowly off target.

Chicago made a double substitution at the break, introducing Robert Lewandowski and Jonathan Dean in place of Maren Haile-Selassie and Leonardo Barroso.

New York City started the second half on the front foot and almost stretched their lead further when Jones found space inside the area, only to see his effort drift just wide.

James Sands then came close following a cleverly worked corner routine that found him unmarked on the edge of the area, but Waterman recovered well to block his goal-bound effort.

Chicago made a third change in the 63rd minute as Mauricio Pineda replaced Dje D'Avilla.

Pascal Jansen responded six minutes later by introducing Benié Traoré in place of the industrious Jones.

The substitute was quickly involved, racing onto another incisive pass from Perea before forcing Brady into a save, although the offside flag was raised shortly afterward.

Gregg Berhalter made his final two changes in the 71st minute, with Andrew Gutman and Puso Dithejane replacing Robin Lod and Viktor Radojević.

New York City continued to threaten in search of a fourth goal, and Talles Magno came close after driving into the penalty area, only to see his shot blocked before Chicago scrambled the ball clear.

At the other end, Matt Freese was called into action in the 76th minute when Gutman's header from a corner bounced dangerously near the goal line. The goalkeeper reacted sharply to smother the loose ball before winning a free kick under pressure.

Another great New York City chance followed in the 82nd minute through a swift counterattack. The move began with a quick throw from Freese before Fernández Mercau released Traoré in behind. The forward quickly cut inside and looked destined to score, only for his effort to zip over the bar, much to his frustration.

Chicago then went close with a chance of their own after a cross was cleared into the path of Pineda. The substitute unleashed a fierce strike that Freese did incredibly well to hold.

Jansen turned to his bench not long after to introduce Hannes Wolf and Arnau Farnós in place of Shore and Talles Magno.

Freese was alert again moments later, smothering Dithejane's poked effort after Jonathan Bamba threaded the substitute through on goal.

New York City FC's final change of the night came in stoppage time as Mitja Ilenić replaced Ojeda.

That proved to be the final act of note as New York City FC claimed back-to-back victories in emphatic style.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC is a game against Toronto FC on Friday, July 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30PM ET.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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