Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result in Philadelphia

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Seattle Sounders FC News Release







CHESTER, PENN. - Sounders FC (7-6-3, 24 points) fell 1-0 on the road to the Philadelphia Union (3-10-4, 13 points) on Saturday evening at Subaru Park. The result marks the fifth consecutive loss for the Rave Green, as Brian Schmetzer's side concludes its three-match road stretch next Saturday, August 1 at Portland (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH NOTES

At the time of writing, Seattle sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-6-3).

This marked the 14th regular-season matchup between Seattle and Philadelphia, with the Union leading the series 6-5-3.

Tonight's match was the first Eastern Conference opponent Seattle has played this year. The Rave Green still have matches remaining against FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire, Red Bull New York, the New England Revolution and CF Montréal.

Tacoma Defiance defender Gallatin Sandnes made his Sounders FC debut in the 59th minute. He was available for this match via Short-Term Agreement.

Tonight marked the fifth consecutive loss for Seattle, tying a club record. The Rave Green also lost five straight from July 11, 2015 - August 9, 2015.

Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the lineup from Wednesday's match against Austin with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Paul Arriola and Osaze De Rosario replacing Peter Kingston, Jackson Ragen, Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski.

The Rave Green conclude their three-match road stretch next Saturday, August 1 at Portland (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 1

Saturday, July 25, 2025

Venue: Subaru Park

Referee: Timothy Ford

Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Ben Pilgrim

Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: José Carlos Rivero

Attendance: 18,520

Weather: 75 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

PHI - Milan Iloski (Frankie Westfield, Neil Piere) 31'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 12'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 59'), Stuart Hawkins, Antino Lopez (Gallatin Sandnes* 59'), Nouhou - Captain; Hassani Dotson (Sebastian Gomez 80'), Snyder Brunell; Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira 59'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Osaze De Rosario (Danny Muosvski 80')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Max Anchor, Yeimar Gómez Andrade

*Tacoma Defiance player available via Short-Term Agreement

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 11

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 1

Saves: 5

Philadelphia Union - Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Nathan Harriel, Neil Pierre, Frankie Westfield; Indiana Vassilev (Quinn Sullivan 65'), Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 80'), Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 89';); Bruno Damiani (Ezekiel Alladoh 65'), Milan Iloski

Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Ben Bender, Sery Larsen, Geiner Martínez, Agustín Anello

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 11

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 1

- SOUNDERS FC -







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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