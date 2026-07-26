Sounders FC Drops 1-0 Road Result in Philadelphia
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
CHESTER, PENN. - Sounders FC (7-6-3, 24 points) fell 1-0 on the road to the Philadelphia Union (3-10-4, 13 points) on Saturday evening at Subaru Park. The result marks the fifth consecutive loss for the Rave Green, as Brian Schmetzer's side concludes its three-match road stretch next Saturday, August 1 at Portland (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH NOTES
At the time of writing, Seattle sits in eighth place in the Western Conference with 24 points (7-6-3).
This marked the 14th regular-season matchup between Seattle and Philadelphia, with the Union leading the series 6-5-3.
Tonight's match was the first Eastern Conference opponent Seattle has played this year. The Rave Green still have matches remaining against FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire, Red Bull New York, the New England Revolution and CF Montréal.
Tacoma Defiance defender Gallatin Sandnes made his Sounders FC debut in the 59th minute. He was available for this match via Short-Term Agreement.
Tonight marked the fifth consecutive loss for Seattle, tying a club record. The Rave Green also lost five straight from July 11, 2015 - August 9, 2015.
Brian Schmetzer made four changes to the lineup from Wednesday's match against Austin with Kalani Kossa-Rienzi, Antino Lopez, Paul Arriola and Osaze De Rosario replacing Peter Kingston, Jackson Ragen, Jesús Ferreira and Danny Musovski.
The Rave Green conclude their three-match road stretch next Saturday, August 1 at Portland (7:30 p.m. PT / Apple TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, iHeartMedia Seattle, El Rey 1360 AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Sounders FC 0 - Philadelphia Union 1
Saturday, July 25, 2025
Venue: Subaru Park
Referee: Timothy Ford
Assistants: Adam Wienckowski, Ben Pilgrim
Fourth Official: Sergii Demianchuk
VAR: José Carlos Rivero
Attendance: 18,520
Weather: 75 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
PHI - Milan Iloski (Frankie Westfield, Neil Piere) 31'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Hassani Dotson (caution) 12'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Kalani Kossa-Rienzi (Peter Kingston 59'), Stuart Hawkins, Antino Lopez (Gallatin Sandnes* 59'), Nouhou - Captain; Hassani Dotson (Sebastian Gomez 80'), Snyder Brunell; Paul Arriola (Jesús Ferreira 59'), Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock; Osaze De Rosario (Danny Muosvski 80')
Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Max Anchor, Yeimar Gómez Andrade
*Tacoma Defiance player available via Short-Term Agreement
Total shots: 8
Shots on goal: 1
Fouls: 11
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 1
Saves: 5
Philadelphia Union - Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Nathan Harriel, Neil Pierre, Frankie Westfield; Indiana Vassilev (Quinn Sullivan 65'), Danley Jean Jacques (Jesus Bueno 80'), Jovan Lukic, Cavan Sullivan (Alejandro Bedoya 89';); Bruno Damiani (Ezekiel Alladoh 65'), Milan Iloski
Substitutes not used: Andrew Rick, Ben Bender, Sery Larsen, Geiner Martínez, Agustín Anello
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 11
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 6
Saves: 1
- SOUNDERS FC -
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