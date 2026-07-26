Atlanta United Falls 4-1 at New England Revolution

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release









Atlanta United challenges the New England Revolution

(Atlanta United FC) Atlanta United challenges the New England Revolution(Atlanta United FC)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Atlanta United fell 4-1 to New England Revolution Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Miguel Almirón scored for the second consecutive match as Alexey Miranchuk and Cayman Togashi were credited with assists.

Carles Gil opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute, cutting inside onto his left foot and curling a shot from outside the box inside the far post.

New England added a second in the 36th minute through Dor Turgeman. The Revolution played a short corner and a series of quick combination play led to Alhassan Yusuf running into space in the right side of the box. The midfielder squared a pass towards goal where Turgeman made a run to the near post and directed the ball past Lucas Hoyos and into the net.

Almirón had a pair of chances in the final minutes of the first half. In the 41st minute, the midfielder made a run behind New England's back line and poked a shot past Matt Turner as the New England goalkeeper rushed off his line, however the attempt bounced off the right post. Almirón tested Turner two minutes later with a powerful long range strike but the goalkeeper was able to tip the effort over the crossbar.

Peyton Miller made it 3-0 in the 56th minute, tapping in a cross at the back post from Yusuf after Gil was able to split Atlanta's backline with a pass to initiate the chance. Brooklyn Raines added a fourth goal in the 67th minute after combining with Jackson Yueill on a give-and-go near the edge of the box and slotting a left-footed shot into the lower corner.

Atlanta made it 4-1 in the 86th minute with a great team goal finished off by Almirón, who scored for the second consecutive match. The Paraguayan played the ball forward into the box to Miranchuk and a quick series of one-touch passes between he and Togashi led to Miranchuk finding Almirón inside the box where he smashed a left-footed shot into the net.

Atlanta United (3-11-3, 12 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 1, when it travels to face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.

Match Summary

Stats

Shots: 17-11 Atlanta

Shots on target: 7-7

xG: 1.27 - 0.68 New England

Corner kicks: 6-4 Atlanta

Fouls Committed: 16-7 Atlanta

Possession: 52-48 Atlanta

Passing Accuracy: 92-90 Atlanta

Scoring

NE - Carles Gil (Polster, Turgeman) 11'

NE - Dor Turgeman (Yusuf, Raines) 36'

NE - Peyton Miller (Yusuf, Gil) 56'

NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yueill) 67'

ATL - Miguel Almirón (Miranchuk, Togashi) 85'

Disciplinary

NE - Alhassan Yusuf Y 21'

ATL - Matt Edwards Y 32'

ATL - Will Reilly Y 52'

NE - Wilson Harris Y 71'

Notes:

Miguel Almirón scored his second goal of the season and his second goal in the last two matches.

Alexey Miranchuk recorded his third assist of the season

Cayman Togashi recorded his first assist of the season

Attendance: 34,428

ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP

GK: Lucas Hoyos

D: Elias Báez

D: Júnior Alonso

D: Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj - 79')

D: Matt Edwards (Ronald Hernández - 69')

M: Tristan Muyumba (Luke Brennan - 58')

M: Will Reilly

M: Cooper Sanchez

F: Alexey Miranchuk

F: Miguel Almirón (c)

F: Fafa Picault (Cayman Togashi - 79')

Substitutes not used:

Jayden Hibbert

Toto Majub

Ignacio Suarez-Couri

Adrian Gill

Arif Kovac

NEW ENGLAND STARTING LINEUP

GK: Matt Turner

D: Will Sands

D: Mamadou Fofana

D: Ethan Kohler

D: Matthew Polster (Cody Baker - 80')

M: Brooklyn Raines

M: Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill - 59')

M: Carles Gil

F: Marcos Zambrano (Luca Langoni - 68')

F: Peyton Miller (Griffin Yow - 73')

F: Dor Turgeman (Wilson Harris - 68')

Substitutes not used:

Tanner Beason

Donovan Parisian

Judah Siqueira

Diego Fagundez

OFFICIALS

Pierre-Luc Lauziere (referee), Ryan Graves (assistant), Justin Howard (assistant), Alejo Calume (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Joshua Patlak (AVAR)

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Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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