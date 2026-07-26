Atlanta United Falls 4-1 at New England Revolution
Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - Atlanta United fell 4-1 to New England Revolution Saturday night at Gillette Stadium. Miguel Almirón scored for the second consecutive match as Alexey Miranchuk and Cayman Togashi were credited with assists.
Carles Gil opened the scoring for New England in the 11th minute, cutting inside onto his left foot and curling a shot from outside the box inside the far post.
New England added a second in the 36th minute through Dor Turgeman. The Revolution played a short corner and a series of quick combination play led to Alhassan Yusuf running into space in the right side of the box. The midfielder squared a pass towards goal where Turgeman made a run to the near post and directed the ball past Lucas Hoyos and into the net.
Almirón had a pair of chances in the final minutes of the first half. In the 41st minute, the midfielder made a run behind New England's back line and poked a shot past Matt Turner as the New England goalkeeper rushed off his line, however the attempt bounced off the right post. Almirón tested Turner two minutes later with a powerful long range strike but the goalkeeper was able to tip the effort over the crossbar.
Peyton Miller made it 3-0 in the 56th minute, tapping in a cross at the back post from Yusuf after Gil was able to split Atlanta's backline with a pass to initiate the chance. Brooklyn Raines added a fourth goal in the 67th minute after combining with Jackson Yueill on a give-and-go near the edge of the box and slotting a left-footed shot into the lower corner.
Atlanta made it 4-1 in the 86th minute with a great team goal finished off by Almirón, who scored for the second consecutive match. The Paraguayan played the ball forward into the box to Miranchuk and a quick series of one-touch passes between he and Togashi led to Miranchuk finding Almirón inside the box where he smashed a left-footed shot into the net.
Atlanta United (3-11-3, 12 points) returns to action Saturday, Aug. 1, when it travels to face Philadelphia Union at Subaru Park (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 17-11 Atlanta
Shots on target: 7-7
xG: 1.27 - 0.68 New England
Corner kicks: 6-4 Atlanta
Fouls Committed: 16-7 Atlanta
Possession: 52-48 Atlanta
Passing Accuracy: 92-90 Atlanta
Scoring
NE - Carles Gil (Polster, Turgeman) 11'
NE - Dor Turgeman (Yusuf, Raines) 36'
NE - Peyton Miller (Yusuf, Gil) 56'
NE - Brooklyn Raines (Yueill) 67'
ATL - Miguel Almirón (Miranchuk, Togashi) 85'
Disciplinary
NE - Alhassan Yusuf Y 21'
ATL - Matt Edwards Y 32'
ATL - Will Reilly Y 52'
NE - Wilson Harris Y 71'
Notes:
Miguel Almirón scored his second goal of the season and his second goal in the last two matches.
Alexey Miranchuk recorded his third assist of the season
Cayman Togashi recorded his first assist of the season
Attendance: 34,428
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elias Báez
D: Júnior Alonso
D: Stian Gregersen (Enea Mihaj - 79')
D: Matt Edwards (Ronald Hernández - 69')
M: Tristan Muyumba (Luke Brennan - 58')
M: Will Reilly
M: Cooper Sanchez
F: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Fafa Picault (Cayman Togashi - 79')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Toto Majub
Ignacio Suarez-Couri
Adrian Gill
Arif Kovac
NEW ENGLAND STARTING LINEUP
GK: Matt Turner
D: Will Sands
D: Mamadou Fofana
D: Ethan Kohler
D: Matthew Polster (Cody Baker - 80')
M: Brooklyn Raines
M: Alhassan Yusuf (Jackson Yueill - 59')
M: Carles Gil
F: Marcos Zambrano (Luca Langoni - 68')
F: Peyton Miller (Griffin Yow - 73')
F: Dor Turgeman (Wilson Harris - 68')
Substitutes not used:
Tanner Beason
Donovan Parisian
Judah Siqueira
Diego Fagundez
OFFICIALS
Pierre-Luc Lauziere (referee), Ryan Graves (assistant), Justin Howard (assistant), Alejo Calume (fourth), David Barrie (VAR), Joshua Patlak (AVAR)
Images from this story
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Atlanta United challenges the New England Revolution
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