Full Time Clip: Road Win in Red Bull Territory

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC News Release







Charlotte FC earned three points on the road and a clean sheet in this season's second meeting with Red Bull New York, rising an electric start and a standout performance from Kristijan Kahlina to a 2-0 victory.

The Crown wasted little time taking control, with two of their 2026 MLS All-Stars finding the back of the net in the opening 12 minutes.

Pep Biel opened the scoring in the seventh minute after Liel Abada drove into the box before passing the ball back for the Spaniard to finish. The goal was Biel's eighth of the season and the 20th of his MLS career, making him the newest member of the 20 goals, 20 assists club.

Just five minutes later, Charlotte FC Captain Ashley Westwood doubled the advantage with a stunning one-touch strike from outside the box off a Kerwin Vargas assist.

The Red Bulls pushed to respond, but Charlotte's defense stood tall. Henry Kessler, making his MLS regular-season debut for The Crown, came up with a key stop in the 30th minute before Kahlina stole the show.

The Croatian goalkeeper made a diving save in the 31st minute before producing a spectacular double save five minutes later. He added two more crucial stops in the first-half stoppage time to send The Crown into the break with their two-goal advantage.

Charlotte continued to threaten after halftime, with Idan Toklomati forcing two dangerous opportunities on goal in the 58th and 59th minutes.

Red Bull's frustrations boiled over in stoppage time as the hosts were reduced to 10 men after a red card, while Charlotte closed out an impressive 2-0 road victory.

The Crown's roadtrip continues on Saturday, August 1st, against Chicago Fire FC. The fixture will kickoff at 8:30pm EST from Soldier Field in Chicago, I.L.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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