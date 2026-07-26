Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy Tonight at 7:30 p.m. PT

Published on July 25, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes host the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium in the 105th California Clasico across all competitions, presented by El Camino Health. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

The most iconic rivalry in Major League Soccer returns in compelling fashion, with each of the first 10,000 fans through the doors receiving a custom Quakes x Americana Shirsey presented by El Camino Health and the first 20,000 fans getting mini-U.S. flags. This year's match commemorates a pivotal milestone in our country's history-250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. Before the match, a Fan Fest will take place in the Sam McDonald Mall outside the stadium, followed by an homage to local American heroes on the field including U.S. Olympic gold medal figure skater and Mountain View native Brian Boitano, NASA Astronaut and UC Berkeley alum Warren "Woody" Hoburg, and former U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta. After the match, the fans can turn their attention upward at a brilliantly illuminated sky for the Bay Area's largest summer fireworks show.

STORYLINES:

TABLE STATUS: San Jose is 10-4-2 (34 GF, 19 GA) in MLS play and tied on 32 points for first in the Western Conference standings with Vancouver, but are second to the 'Caps due to goal differential. Meanwhile, LA is 5-7-5 with 20 points (23 GF, 28 GA) and 10th in the West. San Jose and LA look to right the ship after being outscored by a combined 7-1 at home out of the World Cup break.

ALL-TIME SERIES: In MLS regular-season play, San Jose is 29-40-18 (127 GF, 142 GA) against LA, and 18-16-12 (69 GF, 68 GA) at home. In last year's meetings, the Quakes won 1-0 in Carson thanks to a late Ousseni Bouda goal and drew 1-1 with LA in Stanford after Beau Leroux put the hosts ahead in the first half.

AT STANFORD: The Quakes are 5-3-2 against the Galaxy at Stanford, with four come-from-behind victories.

NEW FACES: The Earthquakes were busy during the break, acquiring Scotland World Cup starting goalkeeper Angus Gunn through 2029-30 and Australian A-League Golden Boot co-winner Luka Jovanović through 2027-28 with an option for 2028-29.

LEAP IN PROGRESS: San Jose already sits on 32 points in May-something that didn't occur until Aug. 9 of last season. With just one more league win, they will have already matched the 2025 campaign's total of 11.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 25, 2026

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