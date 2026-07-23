Quakes fall in return to MLS play but remain tied on points for first place in West

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release









San Jose Earthquakes with possession against Orlando City SC

(San Jose Earthquakes) San Jose Earthquakes with possession against Orlando City SC(San Jose Earthquakes)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes fell to Orlando City SC 4-0 on Wednesday night in the teams' return to MLS regular-season play.

The visitors opened the scoring in the seventh minute when David Brekalo headed in an Eduard Atuesta service from a free kick from the right wing to give Orlando City a 1-0 lead. In the 27th minute, the Earthquakes appeared to equalize when Timo Werner surged forward on a breakaway and fed Daniel Munie for an easy tap-in, but the goal was called back for offside. Orlando City made the most of the momentum swing and doubled their advantage in minute 29 when Ivan Angulo blasted a shot from outside the box into the back of the net to make it 2-0. In the 42nd minute, the Quakes threatened again when Ousseni Bouda's cross from the right wing was headed by Beau Leroux on target, but Lions goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau leaped to his right and batted it away. Seconds later, Judd found himself one-on-one on the left wing with Crepeau after a great ball from Jamar Ricketts, but the Canadian international goalkeeper held firm and turned his shot back.

Orlando City SC picked up where they left off after intermission, as Antoine Griezmann was fed the ball in the box following a turnover and slotted it home to make it 3-0. The Lions added a fourth in minute 73 to close the scoring when Atuesta received a pass from a short corner kick, sent a cross in from the right wing and a leaping header by Braian Ojeda bounced into the back of the net.

Despite the result, the Quakes remain tied on points for first in the Western Conference with Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who also were defeated earlier tonight 4-3 by host FC Cincinnati.

The "Quakes Replay" of tonight's match will air on KTVU Plus on Sunday, July 26, at 8 p.m. PT. Earthquakes fans can also watch game highlights, analysis and features on the newest episode of "Quakes Exclusive," the club's new half-hour prime-time magazine show, also on KTVU Plus on Friday, July 24, at 8:30 p.m. PT. All episodes of "Quakes Exclusive" are available on demand on the FOX Local app.

The Black and Blue now continue their homestand Saturday night with the 105th California Clasico at Stanford Stadium against the archrival LA Galaxy presented by El Camino Health. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. PT with the match to be broadcast on Apple TV (English/Spanish) as well as via local radio on KSFO 810 AM (English) and La Kaliente 1370 AM (Spanish).

GAME NOTES

TABLE STATUS: San Jose dropped to 10-4-2 (34 GF, 19 GA) in MLS play but remained tied on 32 points for first in the Western Conference standings with Vancouver. Meanwhile, Orlando City improved to 5-9-2 with 17 points (27 GF, 44 GA) and are now 10th in the East.

ALL-TIME SERIES: San Jose moved to 1-4-3 (9 GF, 17 GA) in the all-time regular-season series against Orlando City.

TIMO vs. GRIZI: Both teams' newest Designated Players, SJ's Timo Werner and Orlando City's Antoine Griezmann, had faced each other four times in Europe, but never at club level. All four meetings took place internationally, with Werner's Germany drawing twice and losing twice against Griezmann's France.

THE AMERICANS / THE COLLEGIANS: The Quakes started seven American players tonight. No team in MLS has averaged more of them in the starting 11 more across all competitions in 2026 than Bruce Arena's Earthquakes (7.6/game). Arena also started eight former college players tonight; no team in MLS has more of them on the roster (19).

MUNIE'S ALL-STAR MOMENT: One week from now, center back Daniel Munie will play in his first MLS All-Star Game on July 29 in Charlotte. The match will be played against the LIGA MX All-Stars and air on Apple TV at 5 p.m. PT.

NEW GUNN: Newly signed goalkeeper Angus Gunn, fresh off starting in the FIFA World Cup for Scotland, made his first start for San Jose.

STAT STUFFERS: Collectively, the Quakes remain fourth in MLS in goals (34), third in assists (25), expected goals (36.1), free kicks (250) and second in accurate longballs (66). They are first in corner kicks won (113), least goals conceded outside the box (1) and least goals conceded from set pieces (1).

San Jose Earthquakes 0 - 4 Orlando CIty SC

Wednesday, July 22, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 70°F Sunny

Attendance: 16,211

*all stats unofficial

Match Officials:

Referee: Elijio Arreguin

AR1: Adam Wienckowski

AR2: Mike Nickerson

4th Official: Timothy Ford

VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero

AVAR: TJ Zablocki

Scoring Summary:

ORL (0-1) - David Brekalo (Eduard Atuesta) 7'

ORL (0-2) - Ivan Angulo (Eduard Atuesta, Braian Ojeda) 29'

ORL (0-3) - Antoine Griezmann (Justin Ellis) 48'

ORL (0-4) - Braian Ojeda (Eduard Atuesta, Justin Ellis) 73'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Eduard Atuesta (caution) 36'

SJ - Timo Werner (caution) 45+1'

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (caution) 52'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 67'

SJ - Daniel Munie (caution) 90+4'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: Angus Gunn (GK); Jamar Ricketts (Paul Marie 74'), Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Benji Kikanović; Ronaldo Vieira (C) (Jonathan Gonzalez 81'), Nick Fernandez (Jack Skahan HT), Beau Leroux (Ian Harkes 86'); Ousseni Bouda, Timo Werner (Darius Johnson 74'), Preston Judd.

Substitutes not used: Francesco Montali (GK), Max Floriani, Jack Jasinski, Dave Romney.

POSS.: 52%; SHOTS: 11; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 7; SAVES: 3; FOULS: 20; xG: 1.5

ORLANDO CITY SC: Maxime Crepeau (GK); Adrian Marin (Bernardo Rhein 79'), David Brekalo, Robin Jansson (C), Griffin Dorsey; Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta (Luis Otavio 79'), Tiago Souza (Tyrese Spicer 59'), Ivan Angulo (Harvey Sarajian 79'); Antoine Griezmann, Justin Ellis (Zakaria Taifi, 84').

Substitutes not used: Javier Otero (GK), Wilder Cartagena, Tahir Reid-Brown, Iago Teodoro.

POSS.: 48%; SHOTS: 15; SOG: 7; CORNERS: 2; OFFSIDES: 5; SAVES: 7; FOULS: 10; xG: 1.6

EARTHQUAKES HEAD COACH BRUCE ARENA

On halftime adjustments and slow starts:

"What I said at halftime was that the way we conceded the goals was unacceptable. It was very poor play on our part. We started both halves poorly. You can see it in the goals. We conceded the first goal around seven minutes into the game, and I think their third goal came about three minutes into the second half."

"When you concede a goal to start both halves, you're digging a real deep hole."

On conceding two set-piece goals for the first time in MLS play:

"Clearly, the start of the game hurt us. Conceding the first goal in the manner in which we did was disappointing. I don't think we had given up a goal off a defensive restart in the first 15 games of the season, and tonight we gave up two. We played poorly, no excuses."

On preparing the team for the California Clasico on Saturday:

"We'll be on the field Saturday, prepared to try to win the game, for sure."

EARTHQUAKES CAPTAIN RONALDO VIEIRA

On the mentality heading into the second half with a two-goal deficit:

"We know we're a good team. We're confident in ourselves. We thought we would get the first goal in the second half and see what happens from there. But obviously we made a mistake, and they scored the third goal, which made it way harder. We just have to go back tomorrow and figure out what we did wrong and what we need to get better for the next game."

On the quick turnaround to the California Clasico at Stanford Stadium this Saturday night:

"I think it's a good thing that there's a game in three days. The good thing about football is you can put it right in the next game. So, we have another chance in the next game to put it right. It was just an off-day."

On the motivation heading into Saturday's match following tonight's result:

"It motivates me, and I think it motivates the guys also. After a night like tonight, we have to go out there and grind for each other. We need to have 11 guys who are ready to fight for the result, and that's what we're going to do."

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