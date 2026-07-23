San Jose Earthquakes and Apollo Announce Official Sleeve and Go-To-Market Partnership, Bringing the AI GTM System to Major League Soccer
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Jose Earthquakes News Release
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Apollo, the AI go-to-market system, announced today a multiyear Official Sleeve Partnership with Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes that entails becoming both the club's Official Go-to-Market Partner and the first go-to-market (GTM) company to combine a professional sports sponsorship with a full-scale partnership for revenue operations transformation.
"While excitement around soccer continues to grow across the country, we're investing in the technology and systems that will help us better engage our supporters and continue growing our commercial business," said Earthquakes President Jared Shawlee. "I started my career in sales and have never seen the kind of technology that Apollo provides. This will transform our approach to sales and marketing by giving us one system to connect data, automate workflows and create a more connected experience for Quakes fans throughout their journey with the club."
As soccer continues its unprecedented rise in popularity across the United States, with MLS seeing a 62% year-over-year increase in viewership to kick off the 2026 season, the unique partnership positions the Earthquakes to modernize their GTM, accelerate revenue and capitalize on the sport's expanding global audience.
In the partnership, Apollo will serve as both a brand sponsor with its logo featured prominently on the right sleeve of the Earthquakes' jersey, and as a technology partner, powering the club's GTM strategy. The club will deploy Apollo's system across key revenue-generating functions, including group ticket sales, sponsorship pipeline management, inbound lead routing and season ticket renewals, creating a modern GTM system designed to drive fan engagement and commercial growth.
"We see this partnership as a natural extension of Apollo's mission to make world-class go-to-market accessible to everyone by bringing it to the world's most popular game," said Matt Curl, CEO of Apollo. "Soccer is entering an incredible growth phase in the U.S., creating a once-in-a-generation opportunity for clubs to deepen fan relationships and accelerate commercial growth. Every professional sports team is running a revenue business focused on finding customers, engaging fans, growing sponsorships and driving renewals. By bringing together data, intelligence and execution into one system, we're helping the Earthquakes build a modern commercial operation that will become a model for the future of sports."
The partnership reflects Apollo's broader vision that every organization can benefit from its AI GTM system. With the rise in soccer's popularity, clubs face increasing pressure to convert fan interest into lasting relationships, ticket sales, sponsorships and recurring revenue. While sports organizations have historically relied on fragmented tools across ticketing, sponsorship sales, CRM and marketing, Apollo brings those workflows together into one connected system to help organizations capitalize on this moment.
For the Earthquakes, that means:
Modernizing group ticket sales workflows
Improving inbound lead management
Growing sponsorship pipeline
Streamlining season ticket renewal campaigns
Giving sales and marketing teams a unified system
"We are excited to roll out the Apollo platform to revenue teams across our organization," said Earthquakes Chief Strategy Officer Ian Anderson. "Apollo is at the forefront of AI-powered GTM and the Quakes are committed to being ahead of the technology curve for our industry."
The Earthquakes become Apollo's first official sports partner, laying the foundation for a broader strategy to bring modern GTM technology to sports organizations worldwide. Apollo plans to use the partnership as a blueprint for working with hundreds of professional sports organizations facing similar revenue and commercial challenges.
"This is just the beginning," added Curl. "Professional sports organizations have the same GTM challenges as fast-growing businesses. We're excited to demonstrate what's possible when data, intelligence, and execution come together in a single system to help teams build stronger relationships with fans, partners, and customers."
The partnership will officially debut ahead of the Earthquakes' annual California Clasico match on Saturday, July 25, against the LA Galaxy at Stanford Stadium, with Apollo and the club jointly celebrating the launch through customer events, social activations and in-stadium experiences.
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026
- San Jose Earthquakes and Apollo Announce Official Sleeve and Go-To-Market Partnership, Bringing the AI GTM System to Major League Soccer - San Jose Earthquakes
- FC Dallas Signs Academy Forward Benjamin Flowers to Record Homegrown Deal - FC Dallas
- Everything You Need to Know: Inter Miami CF Hosts 2026 Michelob ULTRA Campeones Cup - Inter Miami CF
- Houston Dynamo and Dash Partner with Mayor John Whitmire to Provide 10,000 Free Tickets to 2026 Matches for Houstonians - Houston Dynamo FC
- Tepper Sports & Entertainment Unveils New Renderings of Bank of America Stadium Renovations - Charlotte FC
- Aleksandr Guboglo Loaned to Stade de Reims - Club de Foot Montreal
- St. Louis CITY SC Extends Unbeaten Streak against LA Galaxy Earning a 3-1 Win on the Road - St. Louis City SC
- Elgersma Records First Career Goal in Galaxy Loss to St. Louis - LA Galaxy
- Postgame Note: Debutant Loïc Williams Nets Stoppage Time Winner in Rapids Home Victory - Colorado Rapids
- Orlando City SC Routs San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on the Road - Orlando City SC
- Timbers Rescue Point in 2-2 Draw against FC Dallas at Providence Park - Portland Timbers
- LAFC Defeats Real Salt Lake 3-1 in First Home Match After World Cup - Los Angeles FC
- Real Salt Lake Suffers 3-1 Setback at LAFC in MLS Return - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes fall in return to MLS play but remain tied on points for first place in West - San Jose Earthquakes
- San Diego FC Falls 1-0 against Colorado Rapids at Dick's Sporting Good Park - San Diego FC
- Sounders FC Falls 3-1 to Austin FC on the Road on Wednesday Evening - Seattle Sounders FC
- FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with Portland Timbers - FC Dallas
- Loïc Williams Scores Stoppage-Time Game-Winner to Defeat San Diego 1-0 - Colorado Rapids
- Austin FC Scores Twice Late to Beat Seattle on Return to MLS Action - Austin FC
- Sporting KC Earns 2-1 Victory over Minnesota - Sporting Kansas City
- D.C. United Draw 1-1 against Houston Dynamo FC on the Road - D.C. United
- Luis Suárez Reaches 100 Appearances for Inter Miami CF - Inter Miami CF
- Atlanta United Draws 2-2 at Charlotte FC - Atlanta United FC
- Robert Lewandowski Makes MLS Debut in 3-2 Road Loss vs. Inter Miami CF - Chicago Fire FC
- Suárez Brace, Plambeck's First MLS Goal Power Inter Miami CF to Victory over Chicago Fire FC - Inter Miami CF
- Crew Return with Setback - Columbus Crew SC
- Minnesota United Falls 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City - Minnesota United FC
- FC Cincinnati Scores Four to Outlast Vancouver - FC Cincinnati
- CLTFC restarts MLS season with draw against ATL - Charlotte FC
- Houston Dynamo FC Play D.C. United to 1-1 Home Draw in Return from World Cup Break - Houston Dynamo FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Earthquakes Stories
- San Jose Earthquakes and Apollo Announce Official Sleeve and Go-To-Market Partnership, Bringing the AI GTM System to Major League Soccer
- Quakes fall in return to MLS play but remain tied on points for first place in West
- Earthquakes vs. Orlando City SC Tonight at 7:30 p.m. Pt
- San Jose Earthquakes and San Francisco Bay University Announce Partnership
- Earthquakes to Celebrate Successful FIFA World Cup at Wednesday's Return to MLS Play at PayPal Park