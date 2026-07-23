Inter Miami CF Forward Luis Suárez Voted MLS Player of the Matchday Presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchdays 16 and 17
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) News Release
NEW YORK - Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez was voted the Major League Soccer Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA for Matchdays 16 and 17 of the 2026 MLS season.
Suárez delivered a clinical performance, scoring twice to lift Inter Miami CF to a 3-2 victory over Chicago Fire FC in the club's first game back after the FIFA World Cup break. Suárez's two goals were his seventh and eighth of the season and helped Miami maintain its second-place position in the Eastern Conference and rise to second in the Supporters' Shield standings. The Uruguayan star has now scored 38 regular-season goals for Inter Miami, which is the second most in club history behind only Lionel Messi (62). Suárez has started each of the last five games for Miami and has recorded at least one goal contribution in each, propelling the Herons to victories in all five matches.
After falling behind in the first half, Suárez equalized in the 27th minute from the penalty spot with a clinical finish. Suárez added his second of the night in the 51st minute after a tremendous backheeled assist from Germán Berterame that the Uruguayan calmly slotted into the side netting before Chicago tied the match. The Herons' No. 9 also played a role in the game-winning goal, forcing a save from Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady before the rebound was turned home by Preston Plambeck three minutes from the final whistle.
This is the fourth time Suárez has been named MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA and it is his first honor since Matchday 29 of 2024. He now surpasses Leonardo Campana (three) for the second-most Player of the Matchday honors in club history, behind only Lionel Messi (14).
Suárez and Inter Miami will return to action this Saturday, July 25, when they travel to face CF Montréal at Stade Saputo (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS on Apple TV).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while an Instagram fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.
2026 MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Michelob ULTRA Winners
Matchday Player Club
Matchday 1 Julian Hall Red Bull New York
Matchday 2 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 3 Wiki Carmona CF Montréal
Matchday 4 Petar Musa FC Dallas
Matchday 5 Sam Surridge Nashville SC
Matchday 6 Denis Bouanga LAFC
Matchday 7 Rafael Navarro Colorado Rapids
Matchday 8 Lionel Messi Inter Miami CF
Matchday 9 Tai Baribo D.C. United
Matchday 10 Timo Werner San Jose Earthquakes
Matchday 11 Martín Ojeda Orlando City SC
Matchday 12 Hannes Wolf New York City FC
Matchday 13 Julian Hall Red Bull New York
Matchday 14 Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC
Matchday 15 Evander FC Cincinnati
Matchday 16 and 17 Luis Suárez Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026
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