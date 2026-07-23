Minnesota United Falls 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Minnesota United fell 2-1 to Sporting Kansas City on Wednesday night in its first match following the FIFA World Cup break. SKC scored on both sides of halftime and defender Devin Padelford pulled one back for the Loons with a header finish in the 75th minute, but Minnesota was unable to find the equalizer. The Loons return home to face Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Allianz Field on Saturday, July 25, at 7:30 p.m. CT.

8' - Kelvin Yeboah created Minnesota United's first scoring opportunity when he attempted a header towards goal from inside Sporting Kansas City's six-yard box, but SKC goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland made the save from close range.

15' - Owen Gene and Joaquín Pereyra played a quick give-and-go before Gene broke through the defense. He found Yeboah near the penalty spot, but Yeboah's shot struck the left post. The rebound fell to Morris Duggan outside the 18-yard box, where he fired a long-distance effort that forced goalkeeper Stefan Cleveland to dive right to make the save.

28' (0-1) - Sporting Kansas City opened the scoring through Dejan Joveljić after Capita raced down the left flank and carried the ball into Minnesota United's penalty area. Capita looked up and slipped a pass to Joveljić near the penalty spot, where he tapped the ball over the line.

37' - Minnesota earned a free kick a few yards outside the 18-yard box. Tomás Chancalay stepped up to take the kick, but his attempt landed in Cleveland's hands.

45' + 1' - Sporting Kansas City earned a free kick just outside the Loons' penalty area. Joveljić stepped up and curled his attempt toward the bottom-right corner, forcing Drake Callender to dive and push the ball out for a throw-in for the host.

54' (0-2) - The hosts doubled their lead at the start of the second half through Manu García. He played a quick give-and-go with Jake Davis before receiving the return pass at the top of the 18-yard box and firing a shot into the back of the net.

68' - Davis made a goal-line clearance after Chancalay fired an attempt toward goal, denying the shot with a header.

75' (1-2) - After Mamadou Dieng was fouled on the right side of the penalty area, Pereyra stepped up to take the free kick and curled the ball toward the near post. Devin Padelford redirected the service with a header into the back of the net.

90' - After Mauricio González headed the ball to retain possession, Anthony Markanich collected it, took a touch and turned before firing an attempt just wide of the left post.

GOAL SUMMARY

0-1 SKC - Dejan Joveljić (Capita, Lasse Berg Johnsen) - 28'

0-2 SKC - Manu García (Jake Davis, Calvin Harris) - 54'

1-2 MIN - Devin Padelford (Joaquín Pereyra) - 75'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

MIN - Kyle Duncan (caution) - 21'

SKC - Capita (caution) - 45' + 2'

MIN - Joaquín Pereyra (caution) - 56'

SKC - Dejan Joveljić (caution) - 74'

MIN - Bongokuhle Hlongwane (caution) - 84'

Notable Stats

1 - Defender Devin Padelford scored his first goal of the 2026 regular season during tonight's match, marking just his second tally in his MLS career. His first MLS goal was on July 8, 2023 against Austin FC.

BELL BANK MAN OF THE MATCH: Joaquín Pereyra

LINEUPS:

Minnesota United XI: GK Drake Callender; D Anthony Markanich, Devin Padelford (Jefferson Diaz 75'), Morris Duggan, Michael Boxall, Kyle Duncan (Bongokuhle Hlongwane 64'); M Tomás Chancalay (Julian Gressel 86'), Owen Gene (Mauricio González 75'), Wil Trapp, Joaquín Pereyra ©; F Kelvin Yeboah (Mamadou Dieng 64')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Alec Smir; D DJ Taylor, Kieran Chandler; M Peter Stroud

Sporting Kansas City XI: GK Stefan Cleveland; D Emir Karić (Jayden Reid 79'), Wyatt Meyer, Or Blorian, Jake Davis; M Calvin Harris, Zorhan Bassong (Jacob Bartlett 79'), Lasse Berg Johnsen, Capita (Stephen Afrifa 71'); F Manu García (Kwaku Agyabeng 71'), Dejan Joveljić

Substitutes Not Used: GK John Pulskamp; D Jansen Miller, Ian James, Ethan Bartlow; F Shapi Suleymanov

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC

Allianz Field | Saint Paul, Minnesota

07.25.2026 | MLS 2026 Regular Season | Match 17

7:30 p.m. CT (Apple TV/1500 ESPN)

MINNESOTA UNITED POST GAME QUOTE SHEET

HEAD COACH CAMERON KNOWLES

On tonight's loss against Sporting Kansas City...

"It's difficult. I thought we started the game so well. You look at Kelvin's [Yeboah] chance that comes off the post, and the moments we had in the game on both sides of it were really good. Obviously, to concede and to go behind, then coming in down, I think we all felt really good about being able to get ourselves back in the game and being able to create enough. Frustrating. Frustrating to then concede again. We knew they'd be so dangerous in transition, and certainly that's where their best moments came from."

On the missed early scoring opportunities...

"You love to see them [Kelvin Yeboah and Morris Duggan's chances] score. I think we talk a lot about creating chances, and you probably get more frustrated if you're not creating chances. We've had chances. We've had some really good moments in that game. I think there are certainly moments as well where we can be a little more selfless in front of goal. It's tough. You're the bounce of the ball away and the width of the post away from a goal going in the net."

On who stood out the most in tonight's match coming off a long break...

"I think across the board, you look at that, there were a lot of individual matchups. Again, they [Sporting Kansas City] had some elite speed that we had to deal with in transition. You look at the isolation that we had with some of those guys at the back when you're pressing and you're man-for-man at the back. I think the level of competitiveness from the guys was good. I think you see, in possession, some of the ideas starting to come to life. It's just a shame we can't reward ourselves for good play."

On the visible frustration between players during the match...

"No, I don't think so. I think there's frustration. The game is competitive, it's heated. When it's not going your way, that's when you have to have stability emotionally. We've talked a lot with the guys about that and making sure that we're collective and we're together, trying to create and stay in the game. We get one back, and again, we have the chances to equalize. I think the guys have done well to get themselves back in the game and give themselves a chance to get something out of it."

On the attacking patterns...

"I think you see some good stuff. I mean the build-up from our own half. I think you see some good moments in the final third. Even Kelvin's [Yeboah] chance is a great example. They break the last line with arriving in the box into a good area. Probably a couple in the second half as well that are the things we have talked a lot about. Using the space wide, and how do we break them down wide, and then arrive with numbers in the box. Again, we had the chances, we had the shots inside the box, we had the touches in the opponent's box. We just don't have that final moment that puts the ball in the back of the net."

On SKC's defensive performance...

"You have to give them [Sporting Kansas City] a lot of credit, especially towards the end of the game. We were pushing really hard, we were getting numbers forwards, we were getting things in the box and they were absolutely resolute. You can see how much it meant for them. They have not had a lot of results at home this season and they took everything that we threw at them and sustained a lot of pressure throughout that second half."

On the team's set-piece execution... "When we look back at those, across the balance of it, we had some good chances on set pieces, but certainly we can be better. We can be better with service and typically that has not been an issue for us. That happens; you have an off night. It is not always at the highest level, but I think, in the balance of it, we still created some really good chances through those moments."

On what needs to change before Saturday's match against Vancouver Whitecaps FC...

"It is a really quick turnaround. We are not going to have a lot of time on the field. It [Vancouver] is a really tough opponent. We said to the guys here 'you have to put this behind quick', in terms of the disappointment and the frustration and whatnot. We have to be together. Our supporters have been starved of a home game for a long time, and we have to really stand up. We can't back down. We have to go toe-to-toe with one of the best teams in the league."

On Mamadou Dieng and Julian Gressel's performance...

"It is great to see Jules [Julian Gressel] back on the field after a long absence from injury. [Mamadou] Dieng has that quality. He gas the quality without the ball to press and put the opposition under pressure. He has the traits that allow him to get in behind. He showed good link-up play and got himself in some really good area; he was a real handful. I think when you go back to before the break, the way that he finished out with us before he went on the [FIFA] World Cup break, he was doing really well. Then, over the last couple of weeks, he went and scored a couple of goals with the second team [MNUFC2] and came back to us. He continues to develop and has a bright future."

On deploying Morris Duggan centrally and Michael Boxall on the left...

"It is the balance of having a player in the profile that covers the channel on the defending side of it. We are asking a lot out of those side center-backs, and I thought Boxy [Michael Boxall] was phenomenal in that tonight. It is not a role that he has played for us. That is why, typically, Jeff [Jefferson Diaz] plays there, Morris [Duggan] on the other side, Dev [Devin Padelford] plays on the other side and Boxy anchors the middle for us and provides that stability there. But knowing they were going to come with a little bit of pressure tonight and expecting harm we wanted to make sure we had a right-footed player on that side to try to be able to navigate some of their pressure. You saw early on that when we were able to do that, get Joaquín [Pereyra] just pulling a little bit wide and play around them, we were able to get ourselves past that first line of pressure and then into the attacking half."

On the team's history at Sporting Park and what makes it a challenging place to play...

"I don't know if I can quite put my finger on it. Is it a tough place to play? Yeah. Is this a tough game to play? For sure; they're [Sporting Kansas City] a team that's absolutely desperate and I think they're a team that's better than their record suggests. They've improved from the beginning of the season, they're a different team now than they were. They have great support down here, they have a history as a club. So, I don't know exactly what it is, but certainly we did enough in a lot of moments in the game to get something out of it tonight."

On if the loss to Sporting Kansas City hits a bit more this evening...

"I think any time you lose a game, and you lose a game where you felt like you had a chance to come and win is really difficult. This was a good way for us to come back out. We knew we were coming on the road, we knew it wouldn't be easy. But, we certainly knew it would be a good matchup and we'd come up here and compete for a result. So, I think it's not just one team, or one thread of history that runs through it, it's about starting back up and being on the front foot and really attacking this last stretch of games."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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