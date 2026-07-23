Crew Return with Setback

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







The Columbus Crew lost, 2-1, against New York City FC at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, July 22 in the Black & Gold's first MLS regular season match following the 2026 FIFA World CupTM in North America.

Over the last 78 home matches across all competitions, the Black & Gold have recorded 46 wins and 21 draws with only 11 losses, dating back to the 2023 season. The Crew are also 34-10-15 during their past 59 MLS regular season home matches.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag notched the Crew's goal in the 90'+3' minute of the match from the penalty spot.

Gazdag scored his third goal across all competitions in 2026 (two in MLS; one in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup).

The midfielder posted his fifth career goal against New York City FC (three with the Philadelphia Union; two with the Crew).

Forward Nariman Akhundzada registered his first start in MLS play, while forward Jamal Thiaré posted his first start for the Crew in league action.

Crew 2 Midfielder Tarun Karumanchi started in his official First Team debut.

Karumanchi was selected by the Crew in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft on Dec. 18, 2025 (Second Round, No. 49 overall) and signed for Crew 2 on March 20.

The midfielder also started in the First Team's friendly against England's Burnley Football Club on July 12.

Tonight's attendance at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field was 20,036.

The Black & Gold host FC Cincinnati in the Hell is Real Derby on Saturday, July 25 [7:15 p.m. ET / Apple TV / FS1 / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. FC Cincinnati

Saturday, July 25 - 7:15 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV / FS1, FOX Deportes

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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