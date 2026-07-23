Atlanta United Draws 2-2 at Charlotte FC
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Atlanta United FC News Release
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Atlanta United mounted a second-half comeback to secure a 2-2 draw against Charlotte FC Wednesday night at Bank of America Stadium. Elías Báez scored his first MLS goal while Miguel Almirón scored the game-tying goal in the 76th minute as Atlanta earned a point on the road.
Charlotte took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute through Kerwin Vargas. After Báez was taken down inside Charlotte's 18-yard box, the home side quickly launched a counter attack as Pep Biel played Liel Abada into space on the left wing. Abada ran onto the pass and delivered a cross to Archie Goodwin on the edge of the box who cut back towards the penalty spot and fired a shot attempt on goal, however Lucas Hoyos came off his line to make the save. The rebound fell to Vargas inside the box where he placed a left-footed shot into the top-right corner of the goal.
Atlanta's best chance of the first half came in the 38th minute as Hoyos played a long ball down the left side to Almirón where the Paraguayan took a clever touch around Will Cleary and ran towards goal. The attacker fought off a tackle on the edge of the box and struck a left-footed attempt towards the far post but Kristijan Kahlina made a diving save to push the shot just wide.
After a pair of chances from Fafa Picault and Alexey Miranchuk in the final five minutes off the first half, it was Abada who found the net in the 45th minute for Charlotte. After a deflected shot bounced in Atlanta's box, Biel received the ball on the right wing and curled a cross to the back post where Abada headed the ball down and past Hoyos.
Atlanta's goalkeeper came up with a crucial save in the fourth minute of first-half stoppage time to prevent a close range attempt from Abada. A minute later, Almirón played a ball over the top to find Miranchuk running in behind Charlotte's back line. Miranchuk attempted to lift the ball past Kahlina but the goalkeeper reacted quickly to block the shot.
Báez scored the first MLS goal of his career in the 57th minute to cut the lead to 2-1. Atlanta's outside backs connected as Tomás Jacob dribbled down the right side and played a cross to the center of the box that Báez met with a strong header into the net.
Almirón leveled the match in the 76th minute. Báez crossed the ball from the left wing into the center of the box and the ensuing loose ball fell to the feet of Almirón at the edge of the six-yard box where he placed a right-footed shot into the net. It marked just the seventh time in club history that Atlanta came back from a multi-goal deficit to earn at least a point in MLS play.
Both teams had chances to win the match in the final moments but neither could find the back of the net and split the points.
Atlanta United (3-10-3, 12 points) returns to action Saturday, July 25, when it travels to face New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, Apple TV, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United MLS matches are available on Apple TV.
Match Summary
Stats
Shots: 21-2 Charlotte
Shots on target: 10-6 Charlotte
xG: 2.7-1.7 Charlotte
Corner kicks: 6-3 Charlotte
Fouls Committed: 9-3 Atlanta
Possession: 51-49 Charlotte
Passing Accuracy: 90.6% - 89.4 Charlotte
Scoring
CLT - Kerwin Vargas 16'
CLT - Liel Abada (Biel, Westwood) 45'
ATL - Elías Báez (Jacob, Picault) 57'
ATL - Miguel Almirón 76'
Disciplinary
ATL - Will Reilly Y 22'
ATL - Alexey Miranchuk Y 48'
CLT - Nathan Byrne Y 79'
ATL - Tomás Jacob Y 90+10'
Notes:
Júnior Alonso made his club debut
Elías Báez scored his first MLS goal
Miguel Almirón scored his first goal of the season
Lucas Hoyos made a season-high 7 saves, the most saves he's made in a match since June 2023 when he was with Newell's Old Boys
Ignacio Suarez-Couri made his MLS debut at 17 years old. He's the fifth-youngest player in club history to make his MLS debut
It was just the seventh multi-goal comeback to earn at least a draw for Atlanta in the club's MLS history, and the first since March 29, 2025
Tomás Jacob picked up his fifth yellow card of the season and will be suspended for the upcoming match at New England
Attendance: 28,077
ATLANTA UNITED STARTING LINEUP
GK: Lucas Hoyos
D: Elias Báez
D: Júnior Alonso (Stian Gregersen - 90+3')
D: Enea Mihaj
D: Tomás Jacob
M: Tristan Muyumba
M: Will Reilly
M: Cooper Sanchez (Ignacio Suarez-Couri - 89')
F: Alexey Miranchuk
F: Miguel Almirón (c)
F: Fafa Picault (Luke Brennan - 82')
Substitutes not used:
Jayden Hibbert
Ronald Hernández
Stian Gregersen
Toto Majub
Adrian Gill
Cayman Togashi
Arif Kovac
CHARLOTTE FC STARTING LINEUP
GK: Kristijan Kahlina
D: Harry Toffolo
D:Tim Ream
D: Morrison Agyemang
D: Will Cleary (Nathan Byrne - 63')
M: Ashley Westwood (c)
M: Pep Biel
M: Luca De La Torre (Djibril Diani - 63')
F: Liel Abada (Rodolfo Aloko - 63')
F: Kerwin Vargas (Tyger Smalls - 85')
F: Archie Goodwin (Idan Toklomati - 62')
Substitutes not used:
Andrew Privett
Brandt Bronico
Tyler Miller
Henry Kessler
OFFICIALS
Sergii Boiko (referee), Corey Rockwell (assistant), Tyler Wyrostek (assistant), Joshua Encarnacion (fourth), Daniel Radford (VAR), Jonathan Johnson (AVAR)
Images from this story
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Atlanta United battles Charlotte FC
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