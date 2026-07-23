Suárez Named to MLS Team of the Matchday for Matchday 16/17

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF forward Luis Suárez has been named to the Major League Soccer Team of the Matchday presented by Audi for matchday 16 / 17 of the 2026 regular season. The legendary striker earns TOTM honors after his influential role in helping Inter Miami secure home victories at Nu Stadium against the Philadelphia Union on May May 24 and Chicago Fire FC last night.

Suárez features in the TOTM for the second time this campaign, with his nominations coming in back-to-back matchdays after being selected on Matchday 15, after his scintillating form in front of goal with five goals in his last two regular season appearances. First, the Uruguayan serial goalscorer bagged a hat-trick in a thrilling 6-4 comeback victory against the Philadelphia Union in the team's last match prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 break.

He then picked up where he left off upon resuming regular season action last night, securing a brace in the 3-2 win over the Fire in what was a night for the books for Suárez: he achieved two major career milestones by reaching 100 appearances and 50 goals for Inter Miami. The forward scored from the penalty spot in the 27th minute, before adding another in the second half with a fantastic play in combination with strike partner Germán Berterame in the 51st minute.

Suárez has now tallied eight goals and five assists in 12 regular season appearances in 2026.

2026 Inter Miami Team of the Matchday Honorees:

Matchday 2: Javier Mascherano, Leo Messi, Telasco Segovia, and Mateo Silvetti

Matchday 4: Rocco Ríos Novo

Matchday 5: Gonzalo Luján and Leo Messi

Matchday 6: Leo Messi

Matchday 8: Leo Messi

Matchday 9: Guillermo Hoyos and Rodrigo De Paul

Matchday 11: Leo Messi

Matchday 12: Rodrigo De Paul and Leo Messi

Matchday 13: Yannick Bright and Leo Messi

Matchday 14: Leo Messi

Matchday 15: Germán Berterame and Luis Suárez

Matchday 16 / 17: Luis Suárez







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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