Orlando City SC Routs San Jose Earthquakes 4-0 on the Road

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Orlando City SC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Orlando City SC (5-9-2, 17 points) defeated the San Jose Earthquakes (10-4-2, 32 points) 4-0 on Wednesday night at PayPal Park in the club's first match following the MLS break for the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The Lions opened the scoring early when David Brekalo rose unmarked to head home an Eduard Atuesta free kick in just the seventh minute of play.

Iván Angulo doubled City's lead in the 29th minute after collecting a ball from Atuesta just outside the box and firing a low, driven effort that beat Angus Gunn at the far post.

Just three minutes into the second half, Antoine Griezmann scored his first official goal for the Lions in his MLS debut. Justin Ellis intercepted a pass in the final third and played Griezmann through on goal. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner held off pressure from three defenders before tucking a low shot into the bottom corner of the net and extending the Lions' lead.

Braian Ojeda completed the rout in the 73rd minute with a driven header from another Atuesta set piece.

Orlando City will now return to Inter&Co Stadium for its first home match since May as the club hosts Supporters' Shield leaders Nashville SC on Saturday, July 25 (7:30 p.m. ET | Apple TV).

Goal Highlights:

7' David Brekalo (Eduard Atuesta) - ORL 1, SJ 0

29' Iván Angulo (Eduard Atuesta, Braian Ojeda) - ORL 2, SJ 0

48' Antoine Griezmann (Justin Ellis) - ORL 3, SJ 0

73' Braian Ojeda (Eduard Atuesta, Justin Ellis) - ORL 4, SJ 0

Interim Head Coach Martín Perelman:

"Very happy on the victory. The way the guys performed today, I think it was amazing. It was a really good start to the second part of the season, so we're so happy. Again, for the performance, for the effectivity, for the clean sheet, for many things, and we hope we can keep and maintain this level and these results."

Match Notes:

The match marked the Orlando City and Major League Soccer debut of FIFA World Cup 2018™ winner Antoine Griezmann.

Griezmann struck for his first official goal as a Lion in the 48th minute, which also marked his 300th professional club goal.

David Brekalo scored his second goal of 2026 across all competitions, marking his fourth all-time for the Lions.

Forward Iván Angulo tallied his first goal of the year, good for his 14th all-time for the Lions across all competitions.

Eduard Atuesta provided the assist on both the Brekalo and Angulo finishes, his first and second of the year bringing his Lions career total to nine across all competitions.

Paraguayan international Braian Ojeda scored his first goal of the season and picked up the secondary assist on Angulo's strike, his fifth of the season across all competitions, which ranks second-most for City.

Homegrown forward Justin Ellis made the pass to Griezmann for his finish, recording his fourth assist of the year across all competitions.

With tonight's clean sheet, the Lions haven't conceded a goal to San Jose since 2019.

Interim head coach Martín Perelman made one change to the lineup following his team's last match against FC Cincinnati, with Antoine Griezmann entering the starting XI.

Defender Nolan Miller (knee) and midfielders Joran Gerbet (knee) and Martín Ojeda (thigh) missed the match due to injury, while defender Clovis Archange and midfielder Colin Guske missed the match due to international duty. Next Match: The Lions return home to host Nashville SC at Inter&Co Stadium this Saturday, July 25. Kickoff on Apple TV is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Teams 1 2 F

San Jose Earthquakes 0 0 0

Orlando City SC 2 2 4

Scoring Summary:

ORL - David Brekalo (Eduard Atuesta) 7'

ORL - Iván Angulo (Eduard Atuesta, Braian Ojeda) 29'

ORL - Antoine Griezmann (Justin Ellis) 48'

ORL - Braian Ojeda (Eduard Atuesta, Justin Ellis) 73'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Eduard Atuesta (Yellow Card) 36'

SJ - Timo Werner (Yellow Card) 45+1'

SJ - Ronaldo Vieira (Yellow Card) 52'

SJ - Preston Judd (Yellow Card) 67'

ORL - Harvey Sarajian (Yellow Card) 81'

SJ - Daniel Munie (Yellow Card) 90+4'

Lineups/Substitutions:

Orlando City SC Ã¢Ë' GK Maxime Crépeau; D Griffin Dorsey, David Brekalo, Robin Jansson (c), Adrián Marín (Bernardo Rhein 79'); M Iván Angulo (Harvey Sarajian 79'), Braian Ojeda, Eduard Atuesta (Luís Otávio 79'), Tiago (Tyrese Spicer 59'); F Antoine Griezmann, Justin Ellis (Zakaria Taifi 84')

Substitutes Not Used: GK Javier Otero; D Iago, Tahir Reid-Brown; M Wilder Cartagena

San Jose Earthquakes - GK Angus Gunn; D Benji Kikanovic, Daniel Munie, Reid Roberts, Jamar Ricketts (Paul Marie 74'); M Ousseni Bouda, Ronaldo Vieira (c) (Jonathan Gonzalez 81'), Nick Fernandez, Beau Leroux (Ian Harkes 86'), Timo Werner (Darius Johnson 73'); F Preston Judd

Substitutes Not Used: GK Francesco Montali; D Max Floriani, Jack Jasinski, Dave Romney; M Jack Skahan

Details of the Game:

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Weather: Clear

Date: July 22, 2026

Attendance: 16,211

Stats:

Possession:

SJ - 46.9%

ORL - 46.1%

Shots:

SJ - 11

ORL - 15

Shots on Goal:

SJ - 7

ORL - 7

Saves:

SJ - 3

ORL - 7

Fouls:

SJ - 20

ORL - 10

Offsides:

SJ - 7

ORL - 5

Corners:

SJ - 3

ORL - 2

Heineken Star of the Match: Eduard Atuesta







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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