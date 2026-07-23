Timbers Rescue Point in 2-2 Draw against FC Dallas at Providence Park

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers earned a 2-2 comeback result against FC Dallas at Providence Park on Wednesday night. Despite trailing twice in the match, Portland equalized in the 66th minute via a Kevin Kelsy tap in and again in the 92nd minute from Felipe Mora. Portland will face a quick turnaround before hosting Real Salt Lake this Saturday at Providence Park.

Equalizing Duo

With his goal tonight, Kevin Kelsy scored his team-leading eighth goal of the 2026 campaign. Eight goals this season marks a new career MLS high for the Venezuelan striker. Notably, Kelsy scored in a second straight match for Portland after registering three goal contributions (2G, 1A) against Seattle on July 16. Felipe Mora's stoppage time equalizer came as his first goal for Portland since the season opener on February 21, and his 46th goal in his MLS career. Mora also tallied goal contributions in back-to-back matches after recording an assist against Seattle.

Goal-Scoring Plays

DAL - Patrickson Delgado (Joaquín Valiente), 45+1 minute: Joaquín Valiente received a ball on the left before playing Patrickson Delgado at the top of the box. Delgado took a touch before finishing a right-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

POR - Kevin Kelsy, 66th minute: Cole Bassett played a pass across goal that deflected off a defender, bounced off the post and skipped across the goal line before being tapped in by Kevin Kelsy.

DAL - Petar Musa, 88th minute: After receiving the ball in the Timbers' defensive third, Petar Musa drove to the right side of the box and finished a right-footed shot into the lower left corner of the net.

POR - Felipe Mora (Kristoffer Velde), 90+2 minute: Kristoffer Velde collected a loose ball on the left wing before driving and lifting a cross to Felipe Mora near the penalty spot, who took a touch and fired a right-footed shot into the back of the net.

Notes

The Portland Timbers (5-8-3, 18pts) have moved to 12th place in the Western Conference following tonight's draw.

Kevin Kelsy scored his team-leading eighth goal of the season.

Kelsy scored in a second straight match for Portland after registering three goal contributions (2G, 1A) against Seattle on July 16.

Notably, Kelsy now has 12 totally goal contributions in 2026, with eight goals and four assists.

Felipe Mora scored his second goal of the season.

Mora's stoppage time equalizer came as his first goal for Portland since the season opener on February 21.

It marks the Chilean forward's 46th goal in his MLS career.

Mora also tallied goal contributions in back-to-back matches after recording an assist against Seattle.

Kristoffer Velde found his fourth assist of the season.

James Pantemis made his 50th MLS regular season appearance (49 starts) tonight.

Next Game

The Timbers remain at home and will host Real Salt Lake this Saturday, July 25. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on Apple TV in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 105.1 FM The Fan (English) and La GranD 93.5 FM/1150AM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (5-8-3, 18pts) vs. FC Dallas (7-4-5, 26pts)

July 22, 2026 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 2 2

FC Dallas 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

DAL: Delgado (Valiente), 45+1

POR: Kelsy, 66

DAL: Musa, 88

POR: Mora (Velde), 90+2

Misconduct Summary:

POR: K. Miller (caution), 38

DAL: Johansson (caution), 58

POR: Bye (caution), 90

POR: Chara (caution), 90+4

DAL: Ibeagha (caution), 90+6

Lineups

POR: GK Pantemis, D Bye, D Surman ©, D K. Miller, D Fory, M Caicedo (Chara, 55), M Bassett (Aravena, 81), M Da Costa, F Lassiter (Velde, 55), F Antony, F Kelsy (Mora, 81)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D Bonetig, D Smith, D E. Miller, M Ortiz

TOTAL SHOTS: 16 (Kelsy, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Kelsy, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 1

DAL: GK Daniel, D Urhoghide, D Johansson (Ibeagha, 84), D Moore ©, M Valiente (Binyamin, 84), M Capis, M Ferreira, M Delgado (Kamungo, 62), F Moreno (Sarver, 62), F Norris, F Farrington (Musa, 62)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Sirois, D Abubakar, M Swann, F Julio

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (four players tied, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (three players tied, 1); FOULS: 12 (Urhoghide, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 2

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Assistant Referees: Cory Richardson, Diego Blas

Fourth Official: Allen Chapman

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 20,184

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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