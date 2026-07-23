St. Louis CITY SC Extends Unbeaten Streak against LA Galaxy Earning a 3-1 Win on the Road
Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
St. Louis City SC News Release
St. Louis CITY SC defeated LA Galaxy 3-1 on Wednesday night, extending their unbeaten streak to seven matches across all competitions. Lukas MacNaughton put CITY SC in the lead in the 42nd minute, heading home his first goal for St. Louis, off a corner from Marcel Hartel. Hartel doubled the lead in first half stoppage time, with a long-distance strike, his third goal from outside the box this season. St. Louis added a third through Simon Becher who calmly slotted home a breakaway pass from Hartel. LA Galaxy found a late strike through Troy Elgersma to close out the match. With the win, St. Louis remains unbeaten against the Galaxy in seven straight matches and has now earned back-to-back win at Dignity Health Sports Park.
St. Louis returns to MLS action at home against Colorado Rapids on Saturday, July 25, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. CT.
Postgame Notes
Lukas MacNaughton scored his first goal of the season and first with CITY SC
The goal was MacNaughton's third of his MLS career
Marcel Hartel earned his fifth goal of the season and eighth across all-competitions. In his last five matches for CITY SC, Hartel has seven goal contributions (four goals, three assists).
Hartel recorded his third and fourth assists of the season and 16th in his MLS career
With the goal tonight, Hartel is tied for third in the league with three goals from outside the box
Simon Becher scored his second goal of the season and is now up to seven goal contributions
Tomas Totland picked up his first assist of the season
With two assists tonight, Chris Durkin has tallied five goal contributions this season (two goals, three assists)
Daniel Edelman earned his 100th career MLS start
St. Louis CITY SC has scored three goals in their last three matches for the first time since the inaugural season in 2023
July 22, 2026 - Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA)
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL: Lukas MacNaughton (Marcel Hartel), 42nd minute - Lukas MacNaughton scored with a header from the center of the box to the bottom left corner.
STL: Marcel Hartel (Tomas Totland, Chris Durkin), 45th minute + 1 - Marcel Hartel scored with a right footed shot from the left half-space outside the box to the middle-left zone.
STL: Simon Becher, 68th minute - Simon Becher scored from the central position outside the box.
LA: Troy Elgersma, 86th minute - Troy Elgersma scored with left footed shot from the center of the box to the bottom right corner.
Scoring Summary
STL: Lukas MacNaughton (Marcel Hartel), 42'
STL: Marcel Hartel (Tomas Totland, Chris Durkin), 45'+1
STL: Simon Becher, 68'
LA: Troy Elgersma, 86'
Misconduct Summary
LA: Emiro Garces (caution), 45'+2
LA: Marco Reus (caution), 45'+2
LA: Emiro Garces (caution/ejection), 49'
STL: Lukas MacNaughton (caution), 56'
Lineups
LA: GK JT Marcinkowski; D John Nelson (Julian Aude, 64'), D Jakob Glesnes, D Emiro Garces, D Miki Yamane; M Lucas Sanabria (Isaiah Parente, 64'), M Justin Haak, M Elijah Wynder (Maya Yoshida, 74'); F Jospeh Paintsil (Troy Elgersma 74'), F Marco Reus © (Robert Taylor, 59'), F Harbor Miller
Substitutes not used: GK Novak Micovic, D Chris Rindov
TOTAL SHOTS: 11; SHOTS ON GOAL: 3; FOULS: 11; OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 8
STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Lukas MacNaughton (Jaziel Orozco, 62'), D Timo Baumgartl, D Dante Polvara; M Tomas Totland, M Mykhi Joyner (Rafael Santos, 63'), M Daniel Edelman (Miguel Perez 86'), M Chris Durkin; F Eduard Löwen (Sangbin Jeong, 62'), F Marcel Hartel, F Simon Becher (Palmer Ault 86')
Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, D Fallou Fall, D Kyle Hiebert, M Tomáš Ostrák
TOTAL SHOTS: 16; SHOTS ON GOAL: 11; FOULS: 17; OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 7; SAVES: 2
Referee: Malik Badawi
Assistant Referees: Ian McKay, Felisha Mariscal, Brandon Stevis
VAR: Lukasz Szpala
AVAR: Tom Supple
Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park
Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees
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