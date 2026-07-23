Austin FC Scores Twice Late to Beat Seattle on Return to MLS Action

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Austin FC News Release







Austin, TEXAS - Austin FC scored twice late to defeat Seattle Sounders FC 3-1 on Wednesday night at Q2 Stadium. The match attendance of 20,738 was the Club's 96th consecutive MLS home sellout, extending the league's longest active streak.

Austin showed no signs of rust early on, grabbing the lead in the 12th minute from a corner kick. Besard Sabovic whipped in a pinpoint delivery which Ilie Sánchez headed home. It was the team's ninth set piece goal of the season, tied for the most in MLS.

Seattle equalized later in the first half though. An initial shot caromed off the post and fell to Paul Rothrock who finished from close range.

After an even second half, Myrto Uzuni found the net in the 86th minute, scoring a late winner against Seattle at home for the second consecutive season. Christian Ramirez then put the result beyond doubt, marking his 200th career MLS regular season appearance with a goal in stoppage time.

18-year-old Austin FC Academy product Ervin Torres provided the assists for both late goals, his first career MLS goal contributions.

Goal-Scoring Summary ATX (1-0) - Ilie Sánchez (assisted by Besard Sabovic) 12' SEA (1-1) - Paul Rothrock (unassisted) 26' ATX (2-1) - Myrto Uzuni (assisted by Ervin Torres, Ilie Sánchez) 86' ATX (3-1) - Christian Ramirez (assisted by Ervin Torres, Myrto Uzuni) 90+1'

Media Assets Austin FC Post-Match Media Availability (credit Austin FC) Box Score: Austin FC vs. Seattle Sounders FC | July 22, 2026 Match Highlights (credit Apple TV) Please note media may only use up to five (5) minutes of match highlights.

Match Information Venue: Q2 Stadium (Austin, TX) Attendance: 20,738 Weather: Clear, 95 degrees Referee: Ricardo Montero Araya Assistant Referee 1: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt Assistant Referee 2: Brian Dunn 4th Official: Elton Garcia VAR: Younes Marrakchi AVAR: Melissa Beck Statistical source: MLSSoccer.com

Next Match Austin FC will play its ninth away match and 17th match overall of the 2026 MLS regular season against Houston Dynamo FC on Saturday, July 25 at 7:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream live in English and Spanish on Apple TV. On radio, the match will be broadcast on iHeart Radio's ALT 97.5 in English, as well as on TUDN Radio Austin (104.3-HD2, KLQB) in Spanish.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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