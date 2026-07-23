FC Dallas Draws 2-2 with Portland Timbers

Published on July 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







PORTLAND, Oregon - FC Dallas (7-4-5, 26 points) played to a 2-2 draw against Portland Timbers (5-8-3, 18 points) Wednesday night at Providence Park. Winger Santiago Moreno returned to Portland tonight, making his first appearance against the Timbers after spending four seasons in Portland. Goalkeeper Daniel also made his FC Dallas debut, earning his first start for the club.

REGRESAMOS CON TODO

Midfielder Patrickson Delgado scored the first goal of the night for Dallas in first half added time. It was his third goal of the season and all three have been scored on the road. Midfielder Joaquin Valiente assisted the goal and now leads the team in assists with five.

THE MOOSE IS BACK

Following his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup with Croatia, forward Petar Musa returned to MLS action as a second-half substitute scoring his league-leading 13th goal of the season. Musa became the first active FC Dallas player to score at a FIFA World Cup when he found the net for Croatia against England on June 17 at Dallas Stadium. He made two starts for Croatia during the tournament. Musa is currently tied for first in the MLS Golden Boot Race.

WORLD CUP RETURN

Sweden international Herman Johansson also returned from World Cup duty and rejoined the FC Dallas starting lineup.

SANTI'S HOMECOMING

Santiago Moreno returned to Portland for the first time since departing the club in 2025 after four seasons. FC Dallas acquired Moreno on loan from Brazilian side Fluminense FC ahead of the 2026 campaign. Moreno has appeared in 10 matches for Dallas this season, recording two goals and one assist.

DANIEL'S DALLAS DEBUT

Goalkeeper Daniel made his FC Dallas debut after earning his first start for the club. FC Dallas acquired the Brazilian goalkeeper from the San Jose Earthquakes earlier this summer.

BERNIE RETURNS

Winger Bernard Kamungo returned to the field for the first time since April 4 as a second-half substitute after a muscle injury forced him out of FC Dallas' last nine matches. Forward Anderson Julio also returned to the matchday squad having featured in Dallas' opening two games before sustaining a knee injury in early March.

NEXT UP

FC Dallas remains on the West Coast to face San Diego FC on Saturday, July 25, at Snapdragon Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:30 p.m. CT. The match will stream on Apple TV. Fans can also listen on the official FC Dallas app or tune in to the radio broadcast through the club's interactive live stream on FC Dallas' YouTube channel.

Head coach Eric Quill

On the match tonight...

"I'm proud of my guys tonight, but I'm also a little disappointed. When you take a 2-1 lead late, you need to close out the game. We need to look at tonight and grow from it, but we have nothing to hang our heads about. We fought all night in what has been a historically tough environment for us. We'll review what led to their equalizer and correct our mistakes, but I can't fault our mentality or effort. We'll take the point but we'll learn and be ready for the next."

On facing San Diego on Saturday...

"We need to recover physically and mentally. We need to enter Saturday's match with the same aggressive mindset we showed tonight. We'll take the point tonight even though we wanted all three. We'll reset, be the aggressors, and be ready to take it to San Diego this weekend."

Midfielder Christian Cappis

Thoughts on the match against Portland...

"I think we executed well for most of the game. We took the lead late and put ourselves in the position we wanted, but we needed to close out the game. We worked hard and followed the game plan, but we came up a little short at the end. That was the difference between three points and one point."

Lessons from tonight to apply to San Diego this weekend... "I think we can take a lot of positives from tonight. It was our first game in more than two months, and I thought we played well until the final moments. We need to recover, review the film and prepare for Saturday's match at San Diego."







Major League Soccer Stories from July 23, 2026

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