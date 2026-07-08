FC Dallas Forward Petar Musa Named to 2026 MLS All-Star Roster as Coach's Selection

Published on July 8, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Dallas News Release







FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas and Major League Soccer today announced that forward Petar Musa has been named to the 2026 MLS All-Star roster as a selection by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith. It marks Musa's second MLS All-Star selection. The 2026 MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime will feature the MLS All-Stars against the LIGA MX All-Stars on Wednesday, July 29, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina (7 p.m. CT | MLS on Apple TV).

Musa continued his historic season this summer by representing Croatia at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, where he scored against England in Croatia's tournament opener at Dallas Stadium. The goal made Musa the first active FC Dallas player to score at a FIFA World Cup. He started Croatia's group stage matches against England and Panama.

Musa has scored 12 MLS goals this season, most recently finding the net in FC Dallas' 3-2 road victory over the San Jose Earthquakes on May 16. He is tied with Kenny Cooper for third on the club's all-time scoring list with 46 goals and currently sits tied for second in the MLS Golden Boot race alongside Lionel Messi. The Croatian forward has recorded three multi-goal matches this season and six in his FC Dallas career, tying Cooper and Roland Lamah for the fourth-most in club history.

Musa scored his second career hat trick on March 16 against San Diego FC, becoming the first player in FC Dallas history to record multiple hat tricks for the club. The performance marked the 12th hat trick in club history and earned him MLS Player of the Matchday honors for Matchday 4, the second time he has received the award.

In 2025, Musa tied Jason Kreis for the most goals scored by an FC Dallas player in a single season with 19 across all competitions. FC Dallas acquired Musa ahead of the 2024 season in the largest transfer in club history.

Before joining FC Dallas, Musa spent two seasons with S.L. Benfica, scoring 17 goals in 66 appearances while winning the 2022-23 Liga Portugal title and the Portuguese Super Cup. He also played on loan with Boavista FC, where he scored 11 goals, and spent time in Germany with Union Berlin. Earlier in his career, Musa played in the Czech Republic with Slavia Prague, Slovan Liberec and Viktoria Žižkov, winning two league titles, a Czech Cup and the 2019-20 Czech First League Golden Boot with Slavia Prague. He began his youth career with NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac and NK Zagreb.

A native of Zagreb, Croatia, Musa has earned 13 senior international caps. He made his debut in a 1-1 draw against Wales during UEFA European Championship qualifying on March 25, 2023. Musa received his first call-up of 2026 during the March FIFA international window, when Croatia faced Colombia and Brazil in friendlies. He also scored his first senior international goal in a 3-1 win over the Faroe Islands on Nov. 14, 2025, and recorded an assist against Montenegro three days later. Musa also represented Croatia at the U-21 and U-18 levels, making a combined 14 appearances.

The first 11 players were selected through a combination of fan, player, and media voting, and announced on June 4. The 16 coach selections were a collaborative effort by MLS All-Star head coach Dean Smith and Major League Soccer. Two selections were made by MLS Commissioner Don Garber - Red Bull New York forward Julian Hall and Toronto FC defender Richie Laryea.

Tickets On Sale

Tickets for the MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and the MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T are on sale at MLSsoccer.com/AllStar.

MLS on Apple TV

The MLS All-Star Game presented by Chime and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T will be available to watch in more than 100 countries and regions on Apple TV. MLS matches are available on the Apple TV app on Apple devices, Android devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on DIRECTV, Xfinity, and at tv.apple.com.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 8, 2026

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