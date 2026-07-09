FC Dallas Acquires Goalkeeper Daniel from the San Jose Earthquakes
Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Dallas News Release
FRISCO, Texas - FC Dallas has acquired goalkeeper Daniel from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM): $300,000 in 2026 GAM, $400,000 in 2027 GAM and up to $300,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met. Daniel will occupy a senior roster spot and holds a U.S. green card, meaning he will not occupy an international roster slot.
"We're happy to welcome Daniel to FC Dallas," said FC Dallas Chief Soccer Officer André Zanotta. "He has lots of experience in Major League Soccer, understands the demands of this league and adds important competition to our goalkeeping group. We're looking forward to integrating him into the team as we prepare for the second half of the season."
Daniel joins FC Dallas after three seasons with San Jose, where he made 77 regular-season appearances from 2023-26. In 2026, the Brazilian goalkeeper started 15 matches and matched a career high five shutouts. During his first MLS season in 2023, Daniel ranked second among goalkeepers with at least 1,800 minutes played in saves per 90 minutes (3.88).
Prior to joining MLS, Daniel made 83 appearances for Sport Club Internacional from 2017-22, recording 37 clean sheets while conceding 74 goals. He began his career in the youth academy of União Rondonópolis.
TRANSACTION DETAILS
Full Name: Daniel de Sousa Britto
Connect with Daniel: Instagram
Position: Goalkeeper
Date of Birth: May 6, 1994 (32)
Birthplace: Barra do Garcas, Brazil
Nationality: Brazil, United States
Height: 6-2
Weight: 205 lbs.
Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes
TRANSACTION: FC Dallas acquires goalkeeper Daniel from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for up to $1 million in General Allocation Money, including $300,000 in 2026 GAM, $400,000 in 2027 GAM and up to $300,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance metrics are met.
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