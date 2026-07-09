San Jose Earthquakes Acquire up to $1 Million in General Allocation Money from FC Dallas for Goalkeeper Daniel

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas in exchange for goalkeeper Daniel.

The Earthquakes will receive a guaranteed $700,000 GAM over the next two years ($300,000 in 2026 and $400,000 in 2027) as well as an additional $300,000 GAM if certain incentives are met.

Daniel, 32, joined the Quakes in 2023 from SC Internacional in the Brazilian first division and played 78 regular-season matches (77 starts) over four seasons, earning 14 clean sheets and making 276 saves while conceding 117 goals. Originally from Barra do Garças, Brazil, he made 83 career appearances with Internacional from 2017-22.

The Quakes return to Major League Soccer play in full force Wednesday, July 22, when they host Orlando City SC at PayPal Park, followed by the 105th California Clasico against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, July 25, at Stanford Stadium. The only way to guarantee admission to all remaining Earthquakes home games is by purchasing Half Season Tickets. Single-game tickets can be purchased HERE.

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from FC Dallas via trade in exchange for GK Daniel. The Earthquakes will receive a guaranteed $700,000 GAM over the next two years ($300,000 in 2026 and $400,000 in 2027) as well as an additional $300,000 GAM if certain incentives are met.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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