Sold-out Swangard crowd thrilled in vintage 'Caps performance

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC News Release







BURNABY, BC - For the first time since 2010, Vancouver Whitecaps FC returned to their Swangard Stadium roots and ran it back in a 4-1 victory over Cavalry FC in the first leg of their TELUS Canadian Championship quarterfinal.

In a rematch of the 2024 and 2022 quarterfinals, the defending Canadian champions took care of business thanks to second-half strikes from Thomas Müller, Brian White, and Rayan Elloumi.

The Blue and White will next lace up in Calgary, Alberta for the return leg on Monday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. PT, live on OneSoccer.

Whitecaps FC manager Jesper Sørensen happily welcomed back two veterans from long-term knee injuries into his starting lineup. Ranko Veselinović came in at centre back and captain Ryan Gauld drew in at attacking midfielder.

In the second minute, blue and white flares lit up on the perimeter of the famous southside in joyful celebration. At the other end, the ball pinwheeled around the box before a Veselinović drive deflected in off Cavalry FC defender Adam Pearlman past goalkeeper Nathan Ingham. It was an early 1-0 lead for the 'Caps.

His counterpart, Whitecaps FC 'keeper Isaac Boehmer, brought the faithful to their feet when he backpedaled for a strong save - his palms were stung by hard-charging Cavalry FC captain Sergio Camargo.

Left winger Bruno Caicedo appeared to spend the break further honing his 40-yard dash, displaying attack after attack as the fastest man on the pitch. Cutting past a defender, the Ecuadorian international darted in to lay off for oncoming Jeevan Badwal, who bent it over the bar.

Cavalry FC drew level on the eve of half time. Off a Pearlman throw-in, Daan Klomp pounced on a shot over an outstretched Boehmer for 1-1.

After the break, Sørensen inserted Müller for Gauld as the 'Caps turned up the tempo. Der Raumdeuter quickly made a difference, as he correctly interpreted space for the go-ahead goal.

A mesmerizing series of passes down each wing culminated in Ngando finding Müller in the box. The German fed White, who then had a deflected shot from the centre of the box - where Müller arrived to tap in.

Only three minutes later, Larraz played a through ball for right back Édier Ocampo, who struck from the edge of the area. Ingham leapt for a desperation stop, but White's clinical header on the rebound put home the insurance marker, 3-1.

Müller then gave way to Elloumi, making his return from the FIFA World Cup. The 18-year-old quickly added his name to the scoresheet off a one-two passing play with White to increase the lead to 4-1.

The end of the match brought roaring applause from the Swangard faithful, thrilled to see their team back in action.

Following Monday's TELUS Canadian Championship match, MLS regular season play returns for the Blue and White on Thursday, July 16 in Chicago against Chicago Fire FC. Kickoff will be at 5:30 p.m. PT live on Apple TV, or check out the 'Caps & Taps list to find the nearest bar showing the match.

The 'Caps will return to BC Place on Saturday, August 1 for a playoff rematch against Los Angeles FC. With limited tickets remaining in the lower bowl, the upper bowl has now been opened. To secure your seats, visit whitecapsfc.com/tickets.

MATCH DETAILS

Referee: Yusri Rudolf

Attendance: 5,086

Scoring Summary

2' - VAN - Adam Pearlman (own goal)

45' - CAV - Daan Klomp

62' - VAN - Thomas Müller

64' - VAN - Brian White

74' - VAN - Rayan Elloumi (Brian White)

Statistics

Possession: VAN 61% - CAV 39%

Shots: VAN 19 - CAV 5

Shots on Goal: VAN 6 - CAV 3

Saves: VAN 2 - CAV 3

Fouls: VAN 18 - CAV 10

Offsides: VAN 2 - CAV 5

Corners: VAN 7 - CAV 1

Cautions

45+2' - VAN - Tristan Blackmon

54' - CAV - Eryk Kobza

77' - VAN - J.C. Ngando

90+3' - CAV - Goteh Ntignee

Vancouver Whitecaps FC

32.Isaac Boehmer; 18.Édier Ocampo, 33.Tristan Blackmon (2.Mathías Laborda 81'), 4.Ranko Veselinović, 29.Mihail Gherasimencov (28.Tate Johnson 81'); 26.JC Ngando, 8.Oliver Larraz; 59.Jeevan Badwal, 25.Ryan Gauld © (13.Thomas Müller HT) (19.Rayan Elloumi 72'), 14.Bruno Caicedo (41.Nikola Djordjevic 72'); 24.Brian White

Substitutes not used

1.Yohei Takaoka, 30.Adrían Zendejas, 97.Liam Mackenzie

Cavalry FC

29.Nathan Ingham; 16.Adam Pearlman (15.Levi Laing 78'), 4.Daan Klomp, 55.Amer Didić, 5.Bradley Kamdem; 6.Michael Baldisimo (8.Harrison Paton 70'), 24.Eryk Kobza; 17.Nathaniel Edwards (11.Jay Herdman 70'), 10.Sergio Camargo © (28.Niko Myroniuk 78'), 20.Goteh Ntignee; 14.Caniggia Elva (7.Ali Musse 62')

Substitutes not used

21.Joe Holliday, 3.Curtis Ofori, 19.Owen Antoniuk, 22.Max Piepgrass







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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