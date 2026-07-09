D.C. United Acquires up to $1 Million in General Allocation Money from San Diego FC in Exchange for Midfielder Gabriel Pirani

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

D.C. United News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C. D.C. United has acquired up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for midfielder Gabriel Pirani. The Black-and-Red will receive $350,000 in guaranteed 2026 GAM and could receive up to an additional $650,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance incentives are met. D.C. United could also receive a percentage of a future transfer fee should San Diego FC trade or sell Pirani above a certain amount, both inside and outside of MLS.

"We want to thank Gabriel for his contributions to the club since his arrival in 2023," Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations, said. "We wish him all the best in San Diego and in the next chapter of his career. This trade provides us with valuable resources and roster flexibility as we continue to build our squad for 2026 and beyond."

Pirani initially joined the Black-and-Red on loan from Santos FC of the Brazilian Série A during the 2023 secondary transfer window. The midfielder made his D.C. United debut on Aug. 20, 2023, against the New York Red Bulls and scored his first goal for the club on Sept. 20, 2023, securing a 1-1 draw against Atlanta United at Audi Field. He finished his loan stint with one goal in 10 appearances.

D.C. United signed Pirani to a permanent deal on Jan. 1, 2024, inking the Brazilian to a two-year contract through the 2025 season with club options for 2026 and 2027, occupying a U22 Initiative roster spot. In his first full season with the club, Pirani scored six goals in 33 appearances (13 starts), highlighted by a pair of stoppage-time goals on Oct. 2, 2024, to complete a 4-3 comeback win over Nashville SC, the club's first-ever victory at GEODIS Park.

Pirani enjoyed a career year in 2025, setting personal bests with seven goals in 28 appearances (22 starts) over 1,901 minutes played. His brace on Aug. 30, 2025, secured D.C. United's first-ever win at Yankee Stadium against New York City FC and earned him a spot on the MLS Team of the Matchday. In 2026, Pirani appeared in seven matches, totaling 474 minutes played. In four seasons with the club, Pirani made 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring 15 goals and recording seven assists.

Transaction: D.C. United has acquired up to $1 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) from San Diego FC in exchange for midfielder Gabriel Pirani. The Black-and-Red will receive $350,000 in guaranteed 2026 GAM and could receive up to an additional $650,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance incentives are met. D.C. United could also receive a percentage of a future transfer fee should San Diego FC trade or sell Pirani above a certain amount.







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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