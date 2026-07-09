Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario Announce 2026 Unified Exchange Roster

Published on July 9, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC News Release







Today, Toronto FC and Special Olympics Ontario have revealed the roster of Greater Toronto Area athletes who are set to take part in this year's Special Olympics Unified Sports Soccer Exchange Program. The athletes will take part in two matches against New England Revolution during the program, with the first taking place at Gillette Stadium in Boston, Massachusetts on July 22, followed by a game back at home on August 15 at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario.

"Special Olympics Ontario are so proud of the strong relationship that we have with Toronto FC, and they've been amazing to work with on the Unified Exchange Program," said Cody Jansma, President & CEO, Special Olympics Ontario. "This program has grown substantially over the years and has been an incredible experience for the athletes and coaches selected to the team. The matches and surrounding activities are always memorable, and we're so grateful to Toronto FC and Major League Soccer for continuing to provide these opportunities and ensuring a platform to spotlight and encourage inclusiveness and acceptance on a competitive stage. 2026 is a huge year for soccer, and we're so excited for the home-and-home series with New England Revolution to kick off, and for the athletes to get to compete on two of the fields that are hosting some of this year's FIFA World Cup 2026 matches!"

The United Exchange Program prides itself on uniting players with and without intellectual disabilities under one team. As a leader in mixed-ability sports, the program fosters inclusivity and community within the passionate MLS fanbase while empowering athletes of all abilities to showcase their talents. Unified teams are able to travel for exhibition matches scheduled alongside MLS' First Team games in addition to receiving authentic adidas kits. Special activities include a full team practice and signing at BMO Training Ground on July 11 at 4 p.m., featuring special appearances from Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez and Toronto FC alumnus Doneil Henry.

For more information regarding the program, please visit SpecialOlympics.ca.

2026 SPECIAL OLYMPICS UNIFIED EXCHANGE MATCH ROSTER (ONTARIO)

Players Coaches Special Olympic Staff

Usman Alam Kaitlin Ireland Jason Hussak

Amelia Brown

Jesse Cook Amanda Morra

Jordan Nicolaides Javed Thadani

Dondre Wright

Afaan Fazal

Nathan Graham

Owen Gritton

Mysha Jeofry

Shahrukh Khan

Stathis Liamakeros

Daniel Miller-Kaiser

Abdella Mohamed

Faruq Mohammed

Rourke Martin

Richard Matthews

Yuvraj Pannu

Christian Ritchie

Cole Robert

Pratheep Sayanthan

Layton Strongman

Justin Williams







Major League Soccer Stories from July 9, 2026

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